The Trendiest TikTok Recipes Of All Time That You'll Want To Taste With Your Buds

It seems like there's a new viral food trend taking over TikTok every week. When you open the app, there's always a fresh recipe hot off the kitchen stove waiting to greet you on your "For You" page — and you haven't even had the chance to test out the last one you saw yet. If you're finding it difficult to keep track of all these creative dishes, this running list of the trendiest TikTok recipes of all time can help you and your tastebuds out.

Whether you're looking to put together an Insta-worthy table for when it's your turn to host dinner or you're just getting a little tired of your typical weeknight meals, this list has all the inspo you need to impress any foodie (including yourself). These recipes will spice up your usual breakfast or dinner situation while making your plate look and taste Michelin star-approved.

Mind you, checking out these trendy TikTok recipes may result in hunger. It may even cause some nostalgia. Remember dalgona coffee? It feels like such a #throwback now, but when you browse this master list, you may just find yourself whipping up some treats that take you on a tasty trip down memory lane.

Before you get cooking, don't forget to bookmark this list of recipes we curated below, as it will continue to be updated with the latest viral dishes on TikTok. That way, you can stay up to date on what everyone's serving up and never taste FOMO again.

1. Dalgona Coffee Dalgona coffee, aka whipped coffee, may just be one of the most viral food trends to come out of TikTok, and for good reason. This coffee recipe takes your morning brew to a sweeter level by whipping instant coffee, sugar, and hot water together to create a peanut butter-looking mixture that's then poured over ice and milk. When you make your next batch of this joe, you can thank TikToker @iamhannahcho for originally sharing their recipe on March 10, 2020 and sparking this trend.

2. Pancake Cereal One fun way TikTokers have elevated their breakfast is by shrinking pancakes to miniature sizes and covering them in syrup. This pancake cereal trend took off in April 2020 and uses a piping bag (and sometimes even a water bottle) to pour the batter into the pan and create a smaller version. Then, the pancakes are tossed into a bowl with lots of syrup and butter to look like cereal. The results are totally cute and always Instagrammable.

3. Egg Sandwich Hack What would mornings look like if TikToker @thejoshelkin hadn't shared his egg sandwich hack? He saw the key to this trick, the slotted spoon, being used to separate the egg whites from the yolk in another TikTok and decided to incorporate it into his morning meal. Since he posted his viral video on Feb. 11, 2021 showing off his recipe, other TikTokers have continued to use this spoon to get pillowy egg whites around their yolks, adding their fave fillings, and folding their eggs up neatly to fit on their sandwich.

4. Oreo Cake In A Mug The easiest cake recipe might be this Oreo mug cake. Once TikTokers saw how rich and chocolatey these microwaved crushed-up Oreos and milk cakes are, the recipe quickly went viral in February 2020 and has made satisfying those midnight cravings a breeze ever since.

5. Tortilla Trend The tortilla trend is an innovative way to make a wrap or quesadilla by cutting the tortilla into four quadrants before folding. The idea took off back in January 2021, when TikToker @simplefood4you resurfaced the hack they saw previously on social media. Their video turned many others into TikTok chefs who continued to elevate their lunches and wraps with this yummy trick.

6. Baked Feta Pasta Almost everyone’s “For You” page in February 2021 was flooded with videos of people baking a block of feta and cooked pasta in the oven, surrounded by cherry tomatoes and drizzles of olive oil. One of the first viral versions of this cheesy bake was posted by TikToker @liemessa on Jan. 31, 2021, and as a result? Finland's grocery stores were wiped clean of feta cheese.

7. Baked Oats February was also full of baked oats. Kind of like a mug cake, this recipe bakes oats with your milk of choice and a variety of creative flavors like peanut butter, vanilla, raspberries, and so much more. The results can resemble cakes, muffins, or even brownies for a sweet breakfast treat or a breakfast-like dessert.

8. Smashed Brussels Sprouts The smashed Brussels sprouts recipe makes eating your daily veggies so much easier. It requires boiling the greens, smashing them down with a spoon, and baking them in the oven for an extra crispy bite of this vegetable. Some of the earliest smashed Brussels sprouts recipes began popping up on TikTok in December 2020, but TikTokers are continuing to add their own creative sauces and flavors to this recipe to make each new iteration totally different.

9. Nature's Cereal This viral breakfast cereal took hold when TikToker @natures_food shared their recipe of berries, pomegranate seeds, and coconut water on social media on Feb. 15, 2021. Even Lizzo hopped on this trend, sharing her own “Nature’s Cereal” recipe that uses ice cubes. Others on TikTok have added to the trend, making it spicy, swapping out different fruits, and finding other ways to jazz it up.

10. Accordion Potatoes Accordion potatoes are all about the crisp. This recipe, which began trending in February 2021, calls for skewering them before slicing them on both sides for double the edges and, thus, double the crunch.

11. Ramen (With Everything But The Bagel Seasoning) TikTok’s ramen recipe took over everyone’s “For You” page (and kitchen) because it switched up how people typically threw together this quick dish. Ever since it began popping up on TikTok in February 2021, the instant noodle game has been forever changed. Who knew adding butter, eggs, soy sauce, and a bit of red pepper flakes to ramen could be so tasty? And to top it off, TikTokers are throwing on their Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Blend. To the surprise of many, it works.

12. Braided Salmon Not only does the braided salmon recipe look master chef level when it's plated and served, but it’s also a super easy way to zest up this fish. By slicing the salmon into three strips and crossing them over one another to “braid” it, there are so many more nooks to slather a lemon and butter sauce or a honey glaze into for a truly flavorful dinner.

13. Flour & Water "Chicken" TikTokers were shocked when they saw this flour and water “chicken” or seitan recipe come together because it only took two ingredients to create this meat substitute. The recipe that TikToker @futurelettuce posted on Feb. 19, 2021 uses a method of “washing” the flour and water dough to rid the batter of starch. Then, it is seasoned and fried. And yes, it actually looks (and tastes) like chicken.

14. Banana Bread You probably couldn't escape all the banana bread recipes in 2020 if you tried — especially not on TikTok. Users of the app were going bananas for this bread, taking this breakfast and dessert treat to another level. They made coffee cake banana bread, air fryer banana bread, and even gingerbread swirl banana bread. The list is endless.

15. Cloud Bread The fluffiest bread or cloud dough is made only from whipping three ingredients: egg whites, cornstarch, and sugar. This baking trend and craft project was started by @linqanaaa who posted a video making it on July 27, 2020 and it has cooked up so many cool cloud breads since. This trend is fun to mess around with by adding your own designs and colors, and it's maybe the one edible creation you're actually allowed to play with.

16. Hot Chocolate Bombs You probably remember hot cocoa bombs exploding all over TikTok in December 2020. This new method of enjoying this classic cup includes melting chocolate into a spherical mold filled with hot cocoa powder and marshmallows. When the mold dries, it’s added to a warm cup of milk where it melts and transforms into hot chocolate. When this recipe was shared on social media, people began creating Valentine’s Day versions, peppermint flavored ones, and even boozy varieties.

17. Crème Brûlée The easiest way to make crème brûlée doesn’t even require a blowtorch to get that crispy caramelized sugar layer. Instead, TikToker @shefshaq, who is credited for starting this recipe (account no longer found), came up with a way to make this fancy dish an easy way. This recipe uses vanilla ice cream, two egg yolks, and sugar. Simply melt the ice cream, whisk in the eggs, and pour into a ramekin. Top with a layer of hot water and bake. Once it is cooled and chilled, heat up sugar in a saucepan to caramelize and pour on top to finish.

18. Birria Tacos Birria is a traditional Mexican stew that is typically served up with tacos for dipping in. It’s unclear who brought this dish to TikTok, but at the close of 2020 and the start of 2021, the platform has been full of people sharing their Birria taco recipes, putting vegan twists on them, and reacting to these mouth-watering tacos.

19. Bell Pepper, Cream Cheese, And Everything But The Bagel Seasoning This keto-friendly recipe that essentially uses bell peppers in place of bread took off when TikToker @janellerohner posted a mukbang, a popular type of eating show — in which the host consumes large quantities of food — that originated in South Korea. In her video, she spreads cream cheese and the Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Blend on a bell pepper in August 2020. It got further attention when Gordon Ramsay filmed a #RamsayReacts video on TikTok (also in August), where he called another TikToker’s recreation of this trend an “idiot sandwich,” playing on his iconic line from a 2015 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.