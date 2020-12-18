By now, you've likely scrolled through a bunch of hot chocolate bomb TikToks on your For You page and drooled every time. Hot cocoa bombs are the hottest trend of the season and are selling out fast. However, there are some hot chocolate bomb recipes on TikTok that you can try to make right at home so you don't miss out on this tasty fad. After all, what's the winter season without a warm bevy, and what's Christmas without hot chocolate?

Not only is this trend downright delicious, but it's also super fun to watch. Even though you know what's going to happen, it's still a treat to see your hot chocolate bomb melt before your very eyes. It's the peak of Insta-worthy food content, and now, you can give yourself something to 'gram about with the right recipe. A traditional hot chocolate bomb is easier to make than you'd think. You just need some hot cocoa mix ($16, Godiva), chocolate melts ($5, Target), and a silicone mold ($12, Amazon).

Once you've nailed down a traditional hot chocolate bomb, that's when you can get creative with different flavors and toppings. These nine hot cocoa bomb TikTok recipes may even inspire you to come up with your own version, which you can share via a tutorial online and keep the deliciousness TikTok-ing around the clock.

1. Traditional Hot Chocolate Bombs TikTok Start your tasty DIY journey with a traditional hot cocoa bomb recipe. Follow this simple tutorial that shows you all the necessary steps you need to whip up a yummy hot cocoa bomb with mini marshmallows inside. The most exciting part of the video is seeing the hot chocolate bomb melt to reveal all the hot cocoa inside.

2. Peppermint Hot Chocolate Bombs Once you've experienced the OG recipe, it's time to get creative with flavors. For the holidays, you should definitely try a peppermint hot chocolate bomb. Crush up candy canes to put inside the hot cocoa bombs and sprinkle some on top to make them extra Insta-worthy. You can even drizzle white chocolate and sprinkle festive edible glitter on top.

3. Pumpkin Hot Chocolate Bombs Get a variety of silicone mold shapes to create unique hot chocolate bombs not just for Christmas. This pumpkin hot chocolate bomb video uses a jack-o-lantern mold ($10, Walmart) to make unique cocoa bombs. The tutorial even adds in black and orange sprinkles to the mix.

4. White Chocolate Bombs If white chocolate is more your style, try these white chocolate bombs. Even though the mix inside uses regular cocoa, the outer chocolate shell is white chocolate. This particular recipe also has Andes mints and crushed-up peppermint inside to make it a white chocolate peppermint sip that's super sweet and refreshing.

5. Rudolph Hot Chocolate Bombs TikTok By now, you know the more ingredients, the merrier. This TikTok shows you how to make Rudolph hot chocolate bombs that are so adorable. Add edible eyes, a red M&M for Rudolph's signature nose, and molded caramel for the antlers. Just a warning, though: This bomb may be too cute to eat.

6. Glitter Hot Chocolate Bombs Another fun way to make your hot chocolate bombs stand out is by adding edible glitter. Following along with this hot chocolate bomb recipe, you'll add some edible glitter to your molds before you pour in the melted chocolate. After freezing, you'll have the perfect sparkly circle to add your hot cocoa mix to.

7. Caramel White Mocha Bombs Along with hot cocoa bombs, Starbucks holiday drinks might be your go-to this time of year. Now, these two delicious worlds are colliding with this caramel white mocha bomb recipe. Inspired by the Starbucks drink, this mocha bomb is filled with instant espresso mix instead of hot chocolate to give it that mocha flavor, along with caramel and white chocolate sauce.

8. Hot Chocolate Bomb Candy Canes Another fun spin on the OG hot chocolate bomb is adding a candy cane to your heart-shaped hot cocoa bomb. Before molding your two chocolate halves together, this hot cocoa recipe inserts a candy cane into the cocoa bomb. It creates a festive hot cocoa spoon to stir in a mug of warm milk.