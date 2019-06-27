If you're someone who frequents Starbucks, you probably know about the Starbucks secret menu, an unofficial drink list that customers have created over the years. Though most people have their go-to Starbucks drink, it can be fun to mix things up every now and then with a treat from the secret menu, which seems to frequently include new menu items. The latest secret menu item is named after your favorite short-form video app, TikTok. What's in the TikTok Drink at Starbucks, you ask? It's a fruity, treat-yo'-self kind of sip.

According to a recipe shared to Wattapad by user RachelIsDIY, the TikTok Drink has three simple ingredients with the option of one additional ingredient. The secret menu item is made with blended Strawberry Açaí Refresher, three scoops of strawberries, three scoops of blackberries, ice, and the option of adding lemonade if you want a more tart, citrusy kick to the otherwise sweet drink. According to a Reddit user, the drink has a "jelly" taste to it so you really can't go wrong with ordering it, IMO.

Remember, Starbucks doesn't have an official secret menu, so many baristas might have no idea what you're talking about when you order the TikTok drink. A Starbucks employee shared an anecdote on a Reddit thread where a customer did exactly that — order the drink with no context. The employee shared what happened after having an initial back and forth with the customer:

So I communicate to her that I don't know her drink and if she has a recipe. She starts ordering a strawberry acai... Anyway, we make it. She looks content and leaves. She walks inside and ask my coworker who's busy making whips if she can make her drink "more tiktok". After much deliberation mainly because she showed us a picture this time we figured out what she meant. She meant to blend her drink. I mean like, what in the hell use your words dude!!!

The Reddit thread offered some important advice: Know what you're ordering for the sake of your barista's convenience.

A Starbucks barista, who is on TikTok (the actual app) as @kono.despair, even gave verbal instructions on how to make a drink and provided a visual of what it looks like when it's all finished.

People have mixed opinions of the TikTok drink at Starbucks. Twitter user @@heyimmickey98 wrote, "It's gross, you won't like it."

Another Twitter user, @Barista41138150, added that the drink is tedious to make, likely because it's blended.

Twitter user @driveinitagain confirmed this when tweeting that making the TikTok drink made the past hour of their shift a "headache."

Other Twitter users were fans of the secret menu item. Twitter user @melloftheball wrote that the drink was "delicious" and Twitter user @ayahlahlou_ wrote, "10/10 recommend."

If you're intrigued and want to head to your local Starbucks to try out this treat, just remember to have clear instructions for your barista, or else they might not know what you're asking for!