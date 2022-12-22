A Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it may be Emma D'Arcy’s drink of choice, but Emily Cooper is sipping on something a little different for Season 3 of Emily in Paris. In Episode 4, Emily joins Luc and Julien for lunch while she is unemployed in the city. As they’re sitting outside in the gorgeous Place de la Concorde, the three enjoy Kir Royale cocktails. The drink is new to Emily and if this is your first time hearing about it too, here’s how to make a Kir Royale so you can try it at home.

Emily in Paris Season 3 is here with even more wanderlust inspiration. If you’re one of the many fans who’s added the “City of Lights” to your travel bucket list, you’ll want to wander the city like Emily and even visit some iconic Emily in Paris filming locations. One stop you’ll definitely want to add to your itinerary is Tuileries Garden, where you can also grab lunch with a view of the ferris wheel. Before you order the same drink, you might want to know, what exactly is a Kir Royale? Luc says that the French cocktail is “crème de cassis topped with champagne.” That sounds simple enough, and after doing some research, I realized it’s truly easy to mix together at home.

How To Make A Kir Royale Cocktail

Netflix

You’ve likely enjoyed champagne before, but what is it crème de cassis? The sweet liqueur is made from blackcurrants and can be compared to blackberries and raspberries. When combined with the champagne, it makes a bubbly and red drink. With its festive color, you might even want to consider serving Kir Royale cocktails at your holiday party this season.

According to TikToker @barchemistry, you just need 0.25 or 0.5 ounces of your crème de cassis in a champagne flute. After pouring that in, just top off your drink with the champagne or prosseco. That’s it! It really is so simple to make.

In their Kir Royale TikTok, @barchemistry uses Chambord instead of crème de cassis, which is a raspberry liqueur. The Chambord makes the color of the cocktail a bit more pink than red, so if you really want a more vibrant shade, try to find crème de cassis at your local store. To make your drink even more Insta-worthy, you could garnish your glass with some blackcurrants or raspberries on the rim.

Netflix

Pro tip: Luc shares with Emily that a Kir Royale is “the perfect drink to sip and do nothing as the ferris wheel turns.” So, add Kir Royale to your list of things to do in Paris. You could even follow Emily’s exhausting “unemployment to-do list” that includes visiting the Catacombs of Paris, stopping by the Carnavalet Museum, seeing Theodora the orangutan at the Jardin des Plantes zoo, and even enjoying some “steak-frites” in the middle of the day.

If you’re a foodie, your to-do list could include trying other delicious drinks and food that Emily enjoys in the Netflix series. Of course, that means picking up a chocolate croissant from a local bakery and enjoying a French omelette like Gabriel’s, as well as both savory and sweet crêpes.