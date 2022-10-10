Here’s Why HOTD Star Emma D’Arcy’s Drink Of Choice Broke Twitter

If you’re a fan of HBO’s House of the Dragon, then you know the work of British actor Emma D’Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the Game of Thrones prequel series. If you’re a fan of House of the Dragon who has been on social media in the past few days, then you probably also now know D’Arcy’s go-to cocktail: a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.

On Oct. 1, HBO Max posted a short clip on TikTok of D’Arcy, who uses they/them pronouns, and their co-star Olivia Cooke asking each other questions in a joint interview. Cooke asked D’Arcy “What’s your drink of choice?” and D’Arcy answered: “a negroni… sbagliato… with prosecco in it.”

“A negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.” That’s the phrase of the week, and it’s taken over the internet for several reasons, not the least of which is D’Arcy’s sensual delivery of the line. Cooke found D’Arcy’s choice simply “stunning” and went on to describe her own drink of choice: a gin martini with a twist.

So what’s exactly in a negroni sbagliato, you might ask? Well, a typical negroni consists of equal parts Campari, sweet vermouth, and gin. A negroni sbagliato (which translates to a “bungled” or “mistaken” negroni) substitutes the gin with sparkling wine. D’Arcy’s choice for bubbles, clearly, is prosecco.

The TikTok comments flooded with people either thirsting over D’Arcy, expressing love for their voice, or both. “I need Emma to voice an audiobook, do a podcast, anything that gets us to hear their voice for hours,” one user commented.

Twitter, meanwhile, similarly had a field day with D’Arcy’s drink of choice.

Some couldn’t seem to hide their digital blushing for D’Arcy. One TikTok commenter pointed out the obvious: “They said Prosecco in the most seductive way possible.”

D’Arcy, for their part, has yet to respond to the wave of attention following the viral clip. But I think it’s safe to say that Aperol spritzes are out and negroni sbagliatos with prosecco in it are in.