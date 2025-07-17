Iris Kendall went viral for an honest moment with fellow Love Island USA contestant Cierra Ortega. Fans thought that Iris was quoting the movie Gone Girl to shade Cierra by subtly suggesting she was putting on a front. But everything is not what it seems. According to Iris, she was not referencing the movie in that moment.

In Season 7 Episode 24, Cierra confided in Iris, telling her that her partner Nic Vansteenberghe “explored” his connection with fellow islander Olandria Carthen during Casa Amor. Cierra said she wasn’t bothered by their makeout session in Soul Ties — much to Iris’ surprise. (Reminder: After Cierra left, due to her use of an anti-Asian slur on social media, Nic and Olandria coupled up officially and went on to finish the show in second place.)

“Am I crazy for not feeling a type of way about it?” Cierra asked Iris. “Yeah, I mean, I guess cool, like, you’re a cool girl, but like that’s f*cking crazy,” Iris replied. “You’re in the villa, you have sex, and then your best friend and the guy that you like … goes, ‘Let’s kiss now and see if there’s anything there.’ No, f*ck no. You’ve been inside me, you freak.”

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Audiences thought that Iris calling Cierra a “cool girl” was a “read.” They also thought it was a reference to Rosamund Pike’s “cool girl” monologue in Gone Girl: “Cool girl is hot. Cool girl is game. Cool girl is fun. Cool girl never gets angry at her man. She only smiles in a chagrined, loving manner.” One TikTok, overlaying the movie quote with Iris and Cierra’s conversation, has earned over 1 million likes.

Despite fan theories, Iris says that the movie was not on her mind when speaking to Cierra. “No, no, I wasn't quoting it. I just have such a monotone way of speaking,” she explains to Elite Daily. “Watching all of those clips back, I really realized it.”

“My humor too is very dry, and so when I was saying that to her, I was just being like, ‘Yeah, you're cool for that, but why would you think that was OK? It's not OK,” Iris adds.