It was the kiss that launched a thousand fan edits. On Episode 21 of Love Island USA Season 7, Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen finally did the thing that viewers had been manifesting for weeks: They had a steamy makeout session outside of a challenge. Although they friend-zoned each other the next day (much to shippers’ dismay), now that Nicolandria is a reality once more, the couple thinks about that moment a little differently.

“Looking back on the video of that kiss, it would be hard to deny there wasn't some sort of connection,” Nic tells Elite Daily. “But I had a strong connection and so did she, and those doors were still open, so we weren't 100% invested into each other until both of those strong connections were no longer there. That's when we were able to build what we have now.”

Olandria agrees, and says their “let’s be friends” conversation came out of necessity: She was still figuring things out with Taylor Williams, and Nic had been pursuing Cierra Ortega (who was also Olandria’s close friend). “We already knew why we were saying the things we were saying,” she says. “Those doors were still open, and we both respected each other's decision.” Nic is quick to chime in: “But in hindsight, obviously there wasn't nothing there.”

Luckily, due to a combination of external factors — Taylor recoupling with Clarke Carraway and Cierra exiting the villa — Nic and Olandria found their way back to each other, placing as runners-up in the season finale. Here, they share their plans since returning home and what they really think of all those fan edits.

ED: Nic, in your final speech to Olandria, you said, "whether we become partners, lovers, or best friends." What does that mean, and where do things stand with you two now?

Nic Vansteenberghe: I know people want a label right now, but we're taking our relationship at our comfortable pace. I truly meant it when I said we're doing boyfriend and girlfriend things, but we don't put a label on it yet. We've been coupled up for a few weeks, and we're enjoying every moment. We just went to Disneyland, and we're about to visit each other's families in Florida and Alabama.

ED: I was just going to ask your next steps. So you're going to do some family stuff?

Olandria Carthen: Yeah. I think that'll be the telltale sign of what this will look like in the future because me and Nic are both big on family. We need to see how we navigate being in those spaces with each other's families to see if it feels comfortable, and if we could see it working moving forward.

ED: What are your favorite qualities about each other?

NV: The way she makes me laugh. I don't know if it was all depicted in the show because we haven't seen it yet, but there's been some funny moments where my cheeks were hurting. Recently, she's been letting down a lot of her walls with me. I call her my hard-boiled egg because she's hard on the outside, but sensitive on the inside.

OC: I love how caring he is. When I'm in my head, he makes me put my phone down and stop reading the comments, and he consoles me in those moments. I really appreciate that. It allows me to be soft like I've always wanted to be. I also appreciate his honesty. Nic is not capable of lying. Whatever he says, he means. He reminds me so much of myself when it comes to that.

ED: Do you guys have a favorite memory you shared in Fiji?

NV: Arriving to Nicolandria Island on the final date day. That was everything.

OC: Date day is definitely No. 1 for me, too. That’s the most I've opened up and cried to somebody. I collapsed into his chest afterward just like, "Oh my God, I feel so safe here." That was a big moment for me. It was beautiful.

ED: From what we saw, you two clearly liked each other in earlier episodes of the season. Why did you never pull each other for a chat?

NV: I think it was just the way the villa was pulling at us. We had so many things going on, so many new experiences with challenges, new connections, and bombshells. Although it took a long time to admit that I was her secret admirer, it ended up being great.

OC: By Day 3, Nic was already in a love triangle. So I'm like, "Yep, I'm not being a part of that. That’s crazy. Moving on." It was messy for sure. He was always at the top of people's lists — every time a bombshell would come in, they wanted Nic. I'm like, "You know what? I'm going to sit back and watch from afar because I'm not getting involved in that." He was just good-looking, so everyone went for him.

NV: And a great personality.

OC: Oh, yeah, he's funny too.

We would not take it this far if it was fake.

ED: Olandria, you made a point earlier in the season that you didn't kiss outside of challenges. What was going on in your head in Soul Ties that made you decide to go for it with Nic?

OC: Me and Nic had already built the foundation of being friends. I was super comfortable with him. We had a great bond and relationship prior. So something in me was like, "Just do it." When he led with, "Hey, let's see where this takes us. Let's see if we feel something,” I thought, “Why not? I’ve kissed this man 20 times up until this point, I already know the drill." It just came natural for me. It felt natural, too.

ED: Nic, did you go into that conversation the next day with Olandria wanting to be friends, or were you following her lead there?

OC: [to Nic] Yeah. Were you really feeling that too?

NV: I thought I initiated that.

OC: I didn't? Isn’t that the one where I was like, "Why do I have to go first?"

NV: The thing about Olandria and I is that nobody has to speak first. We mutually understand each other without having to say anything. That was the conversation we had in Soul Ties. We both looked at each other, and I don't remember who went first, but we just mutually understood.

ED: What are your responses to some viewers saying that producers manufactured your connection? Nic, you commented on a video of Lil Yachty saying he was not sure about it.

NV: I had to clock Lil Yachty. Sorry, Lil Yachty. I love you. It was just a joke. But to the people who are saying it's fake, at this point...

OC: I don't know why you would think we would purposely get our families involved. We would not take it this far if it was fake. My mom really does like Nic, and Nic's mom really does like me. Why would we get their hopes up for something that we know is not real? That's weird. It is real. You can't fake that.

NV: At this point, I don't really give a sh*t anymore. I'm just focused on her and I. That's that.

We lay in bed and watch all of [the edits], like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so cute.’

ED: Nicolandria Nation has some famous members. Did you guys see Natasha Rothwell from The White Lotus mentioned you on Instagram?

OC: What? No way.

ED: I’m so curious what your DMs are like right now.

OC: My DMs are so crazy. I'm scrolling through like, “Bro, there’s no way I'm getting through all of this.” It blows my mind how much people love us. Nicolandria Nation overshadows anything negative that's been put out about me or Nic. I adore them and appreciate them so much — they got me out of some dark times. Y'all have been a huge help to me adjusting to this new reality, and I really love y'all for that.

ED: We couldn’t wait to see what you thought of all the edits.

OC: Nic keeps reposting every single one he sees. He’s such a big fan. We lay in bed and watch all of them, like, “Oh my gosh, this is so cute.”

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.