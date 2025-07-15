Nic From Love Island USA Reveals His Favorite Nicolandria Edit

At long last, Nicolandria has discovered #Nicolandria. Shortly after Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were released from the Love Island USA villa and allowed to go back onto social media, they were met with a flood of impassioned tweets, overanalyzed screenshots, and of course, romantic TikTok edits. Once the couple finally became aware of just how fervently viewers have been shipping them, Nic shouted out his favorite edit of all.

As anyone who was even tangentially aware of Love Island USA Season 7 knows, Nicolandria became an online phenomenon — partly because of how unaware Nic and Olandria were of their obvious chemistry. While they spent much of the season in other relationships, shippers honed in on any small interaction they had as proof of the sparks. And the fantasy eventually became reality when Nic and Olandria coupled up at long last towards the end of the season.

In their final days on Fiji, Nic and Olandria were surprised to learn that fans had been supporting their connection since before they themselves were even aware of it. But some hints from their visiting family members and letters left for them on a beach were on the tip of the Nicolandria iceberg. On July 14, the day after the season finale, Nic and Olandria jumped on a TikTok Live to react to all of the online fandom for the first time.

During the livestream, Nic shouted out an edit that stuck with him: “I was wearing a pink jacket, and I was like, ‘She makes me feel like a teenager again.’ That was really sweet,” he said. In the comments on another live, Nic confirmed this was his favorite edit of himself and Nicolandria. “I teared up,” he wrote.

The edit Nic appears to be referencing is this one, which starts with a touching convo between Nic and his villa bestie Ace Greene. “I get the flutters. I feel like I’m a teenager again or something,” Nic confesses to Ace about Olandria. “Bro, that’s how love is supposed to feel,” Ace responds, as the video transitions into cute clips of Nic and Olandria.

The fan-loved couple still has so much more content to discover as they dive back into social media, but it sounds like they are more than excited to explore it all.