The Love Island USA Cast Uses This Code Word For Sex

In the Love Island USA villa, communication is key. But when you’re constantly surrounded by cameras, you have to come up with clever ways to get some more intimate details across. That’s why the Season 7 cast came up with a code word to use whenever they wanted to secretly discuss sex. Former islander Hannah Fields revealed the term fans should start listening for to really get the tea.

“We had a code name for intimacy,” Hannah told Us Weekly following her elimination. “We would say, ‘How was your journey? What was this journey like?’” The term was coined by Huda Mustafa, Hannah said: “Huda said something like, ‘Oh, I had a journey. My journey went all the way.’”

Hannah had her own “journey” get caught on cameras when the series briefly showed herself and Pepe Garcia getting a bit intimate under the covers during one night in the villa. She explained how in that moment, it had slipped her mind that she was on a reality show.

“We had not slept in, like, 24 hours,” Hannah said. “It had been three hours after we went to bed. You kind of forget that you’re on camera. I literally always forgot that I was being recorded.”

Peacock

After her cuddle sesh with Pepe, Hannah realized they had probably been recorded. But it still surprised her to see how the footage turned out when watching the show.

“It would dawn on me because I’d just see a camera and I’d be like, ‘Oh sh*t I’m being recorded.’ I really didn’t think I remembered until the next day,” Hannah said. “I was like, ‘Just don’t talk about it. Nobody’s gonna know. Nobody’s gonna know what happened.’ I sit in the bathroom, like, ‘Do you think they caught that? … No.’ So when I watched the episode, I’m like, ‘Oh, I couldn’t have been less discreet.’”

While Hannah’s Love Island journey may be over, there are still plenty more “journeys” fans will want to keep an eye on as the villa continues to heat up.