The Love Island USA cameras get a little too up close and personal for Hannah Fields in Season 7. During Episode 15 of the season, a night-vision cam caught her and her new connection Pepe Garcia seemingly getting intimate underneath their covers while the rest of the villa slept. Though it was only a brief transitional scene in the episode, it blew up on social media, as fans questioned how quickly Hannah had moved on from her ex Charlie Georgiou. But Hannah isn’t letting the haters get to her.

After her shocking elimination in Episode 18, Hannah shed some light on how her relationship with Pepe strengthened much faster than it appeared on the show. “With Pepe, I was really, really comfortable with him really fast,” Hannah said on the June 25 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast. “We had a really good dynamic, and I feel like it’s not shown at all.”

She felt especially close to him the night of their cuddle (or more) session after opening up to him about some deeply personal issues. “Going into that night, I had talked to him about how I had been in the past. I’ve had a lot of sexual trauma,” Hannah said.

Peacock

In her healing process, Hannah has come to reclaim how she expresses herself sexually, and sent a message to anyone critical of her choices that she won’t be shamed.

“I feel like that’s changed a lot about me in how I view my sexuality, and how I’m confident in that,” Hannah said. “I am finally in control of that, and I don’t think anyone should have an opinion on what I choose to do. I don’t think anyone should have an opinion on what any woman chooses to do or who they sleep with. I can sleep with every man in that room if I wanted to, but I didn’t. I did what I wanted to do. And it was kind of crazy! I saw what you saw, and I’m like, ‘Sh*t, you caught me.’”

In the wake of Hannah’s departure, Pepe has recoupled with Casa Amor newbie Gracyn Blackmore. Although, viewers still don’t have much of a read on this new connection, considering Pepe has notably faded into the background recently.