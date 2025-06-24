There’s no denying that the first several weeks of Love Island USA Season 7 were thriving off of Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown’s accelerated love story and breakup. Their overpowering chemistry — followed by their equally overpowering animosity — took up all the space in the villa. And it turns out, the show’s editors may have added to the omnipresent Huda/Jeremiah drama by manipulating some footage.

A viral TikTok clip highlighting a moment that seems to have been edited has fans calling out Love Island USA’s editors for inserting Huda into a scene she actually wasn’t a part of. The video shows a portion of Episode 18, where Jeremiah enters the girls’ makeup room to give breakfast to his then-partner Iris Kendall and his other romantic interest Andreina Santos.

In the final cut of the scene, the camera cuts to Huda shooting a pointed look at her ex from across the table. However, if you pay close attention to the wide shots of the room as Jeremiah enters and exits, Huda is not sitting in her chair. The islanders even plainly stated that Huda was not in the room just seconds before Jeremiah’s entrance, informing new bombshell TJ of where Huda usually sits so he could leave a drink for her.

It seems like the show’s editors took Huda’s glance from a previous episode. In Episode 16, Huda is shown wearing the same black shirt and spotted headband that she has on in the brief moment from Episode 18.

In Episode 16, it’s clear that Huda actually is in the room when Jeremiah brings breakfast in for Iris and Andreina.

So, maybe she did shoot her ex a cold look that day, and for some reason, the producers chose to include it in the next episode instead. Or, maybe Huda’s glance was totally unrelated to Jeremiah, and was just plucking from whatever she was staring at on that morning and then carefully edited into Jeremiah’s next makeup room entrance.

Whatever the case, it sure looks like the show’s producers were just as invested in Huda and Jeremiah’s messiness as the rest of America.