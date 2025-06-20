Love Island USA fans are always quick to choose a favorite couple, but as Season 7 has started heating up, it’s surprisingly a duo who aren’t even together that has piqued viewers’ fascination. Fan edits of Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen get tens of thousands of likes, with shippers constantly tweeting about “Nicolandria” with each new episode. Despite the two islanders being coupled up with others and not even interacting much, diehard fans of the hopeful pairing are convinced the few moments Nic and Olandria have shared are proof of a burgeoning chemistry.

But apparently, nobody in the villa is seeing what the viewers are. Charlie Georgiou, who was eliminated on Day 11 of the show, was shocked to learn that anyone sees a connection between Nic and Olandria. “That's a surprise to me, honestly,” Charlie tells Elite Daily. “Listen, I was in there, right? Personally, I don't think it's a thing. They aren’t a thing. No. I've never even heard him mention her in that way, to be honest.”

Peacock

Charlie also thinks America was in the wrong when it comes to his elimination. “I was robbed, man. Robbed,” he says. During the season’s second recoupling, Charlie was voted out by his fellow islanders in a close race against the drama-starting Huda Mustafa and the low-key Taylor Williams, and he thinks the latter deserved the boot instead of him.

“Taylor's my boy, but I didn't know how strong his relationship with Olandria was, really,” Charlie says. “It was a bit up and down. And at the time, Huda and Jeremiah had a strong connection, and Hannah and my connection was strong. So yeah, maybe Taylor should’ve gone.”

Despite his opinion, Charlie recognizes the politics behind his elimination. Both Taylor and Huda entered the island on Day 1, and had developed especially strong bonds in the villa. “They were never going to vote out Taylor. It was the tactical vote. It wasn't a vote on who had the weakest connection,” Charlie says. “I was the easy vote. The girls got me out. I still fought to the very end. No one else fought for their couple. But it wasn't enough.”