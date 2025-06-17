Paige DeSorbo is used to things getting steamy on Summer House, but the Love Island USA heat is a whole different story. On June 15, the Bravo star stepped onto Season 7 of the Peacock dating show to host a particularly spicy challenge for the islanders, but strangely, she inexplicably disappeared midway through the segment. Now, DeSorbo is explaining what happened.

DeSorbo’s Love Island moment came just over a week after she revealed her exit from Summer House. In late May, DeSorbo told Elite Daily that she was manifesting an appearance on Love Island USA: “I don’t think I would ever go on it as a contestant. They’re all 21 years old — they’d be like, ‘Whose aunt is this?’ But I would love to host a challenge or do something with Ariana [Madix],” she said.

The universe heard her request, but unfortunately, DeSorbo’s villa time was cut short. On the June 17 episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, DeSorbo revealed that she had to leave Fiji early due to health concerns.

“It’s a long filming day, and we started pretty early,” DeSorbo said. “And mind you, I had just landed — not even a full 24 hours that I am there. I’m not even acclimated. But I’m fine, I’m not gonna say that. I’m not gonna be a diva. Like, I’m doing a job.”

“The sun starts beating down on me pretty aggressively,” she continued. “I have a high pain tolerance, so if I’m uncomfortable, I’m really waiting for the last second to tell you, because I don’t want to be a problem. I don’t want to be bothersome. ... I’m like an hour and a half into filming and I’m like, ‘You know what? Real quick, I’m feeling a little bit queasy. Let me take a moment to myself.’ I throw up.”

DeSorbo said that she attempted to continue hosting the lumberjack-themed challenge afterwards, but it became apparent that the heat had gotten to her. “I literally sat down [and] passed out,” DeSorbo said. After that, she let the Love Island USA team know she had to stop: “I don’t think I can keep going, and if I do, I really will pass out.”