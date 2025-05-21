Paige DeSorbo’s seventh season of Summer House is wrapping up, but she’s booked and busier than ever. Since filming Season 9 last year, DeSorbo has been podcasting, going on tour, and releasing a bestselling book with her BFF. One job she isn’t tackling? Watching the latest season in its entirety. “I’m a narcissist, but not that big of a narcissist,” she says. “We do get the episodes early, so I skim them to make sure no one died over the weekend and I missed it.”

Since joining the cast in 2019, the 32-year-old has become well-known for her quippy soundbites, enviable fashion, and, of course, loving her bed. Fans also get to watch her close friendships with fellow castmates, especially Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller. “I get a little defensive of Summer House because I think we’re one of the only casts on Bravo that are genuinely friends,” she says. “Our group chat goes all year round, not just when we're filming.”

Case in point: Following DeSorbo’s breakup with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover over the holidays, Batula was quick to defend her friend against cheating rumors. “Amanda sticking up for me just solidified that we are such good, real friends. I was so thankful for her for that.”

This past season, DeSorbo’s taken a back seat on the drama (despite one screaming match with Kyle Cooke). Her story arc has been more focused on bonding with Lindsay Hubbard and questioning her future with her now-ex. Looking back on last summer’s version of herself, DeSorbo has a few words of advice. “‘Just calm down. Everything’s going to be fine. You put a lot of pressure on yourself. Chill out, take a freaking Xanax, and call it a day,’” the New York native says. “It’s the same thing I’d tell 22-year-old Paige and four-day-ago Paige.”

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She’s a pro at giving life advice by now, even if she doesn’t always follow her own. In April, DeSorbo and best friend Hannah Berner released their book, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously. Weekly, the duo hosts the Giggly Squad podcast together, and from September to March, they performed in 43 different cities for their Club Giggly tour. (The BFFs also filmed for their weekly vlog series Hannah & Paige Try New Things along the way). DeSorbo has her fingers crossed that more live shows are in their future. “Hannah just opened for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at Red Rocks,” she says. “When she got back, she was like, ‘Paige, we can do Giggly Squad forever.’ So that’s the plan: Giggly Squad forever.”

On the rare occasions she does have downtime, DeSorbo loves a Sunday reset and everything shower. She’s partnered with Braun and relies on the brand’s Silk-expert Pro 3 for at-home laser hair removal. “I add this in, and it only takes 15 minutes,” she says — it’s why she brings it on all her trips. “Knowing you don't have to shave your underarms every single day is so peaceful.”

Here, DeSorbo shares her take on the latest Summer House drama, her most memorable celeb interactions, and why she wouldn’t want to go on The Traitors.

Elite Daily: What are your three summer packing essentials for the Hamptons?

Paige DeSorbo: Packing cubes, a portable charger, and the Caudalie mist face spray.

ED: What summer beauty trend are you into?

PD: Wearing just blush.

ED: Any you’re avoiding?

PD: I’m probably never going to make my eyebrows super thin, but I love the girls who are doing it. I just don’t think it’s for me.

ED: FMK wedding venue options: BravoCon convention center, Hamptons beach, hotel ballroom.

PD: I’m killing the convention center. Freaks. Marry the ballroom because you just never know when you’ll need one. And then f*ck the beach.

ED: Whose cellphone number from Bravo do you wish you had?

PD: Andy’s. We only DM. There are so many things I’d like to say, but I keep it to Instagram talk.

Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

ED: On Summer House, Jesse Solomon’s been getting a lot of heat this season — what would you say to people who are upset with him?

PD: I mean, have you ever talked to a man?

ED: Carl Radke confessed to having a crush on Ciara. Any thoughts on that reveal?

PD: I think everyone in the house has a crush on Ciara. How could you not?

ED: In March, Amanda told Elite Daily about the type of guy she wants to see you (and Ciara) date. Would you let her set you up?

PD: I love that she’s thinking of me, but she doesn’t leave the house. She doesn’t know any men. So that sounds amazing, but she’s certainly not going to be the one who sets me up.

ED: Amanda also said Rihanna DM’d her. Who’s the most surprising person in your DMs?

PD: Jessica Chastain really shook me. She DM’d me, and I think I dropped my phone.

ED: What about your most surreal celeb experience?

PD: Probably meeting Amy Poehler and being on her podcast. She’s very down to earth, and it was jarring how comfortable she made me and Hannah feel. It made me realize that these famous women are just girls, too.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: Best compliment you’ve ever gotten?

PD: That I resemble Audrey Hepburn.

ED: Weirdest rumor you’ve heard about yourself?

PD: There was a rumor a couple of months ago that I was pregnant, and I wasn’t. With my cat, though, I really am a mother.

ED: What would be your RHONY tagline?

PD: “I once packed in a carry-on suitcase for a three-week trip. I can do anything.”

ED: Ariana Madix, who hosts Love Island USA, said she’d like to see you on that show. What’s your initial reaction?

PD: What a queen. Thank you for manifesting for me, Ariana. That’s a girl’s girl.

ED: Would you be down?

PD: I don’t think I would ever go on it as a contestant. They’re all 21 years old — they’d be like, “Whose aunt is this?” But I would love to host a challenge or do something with Ariana. I also want to see the house. I don’t think I’d stir the pot — once you’re a year younger than me, I think of you as a baby — but I would definitely want all the tea.

ED: What about going on a show like The Traitors?

PD: I am so competitive. I’d crush Traitors, but I don’t want to do the challenges. Wake up and do this scavenger hunt? Absolutely not. Are you kidding? No. I’m not running in a field.

ED: That’s fair. Are you manifesting anything these days?

PD: Just a really good life for my cat, Daphne.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.