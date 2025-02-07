Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover shocked fans when she announced their breakup in December 2024. The couple first met in 2019 when Conover appeared on an episode of Summer House. At the time, DeSorbo was in a relationship. But it wasn’t until 2021, months after filming Winter House, that the duo got together — and even then, they waited months before making their romance public in October 2021.

“We both had a crush on each other from three years ago when I came to the Hamptons for Kyle's birthday party,” Conover told People at the time. “We always had an eye for each other.” But their relationship had a slow start, as they got to know each other and adjusted to long-distance (Conover is based in Charleston, while DeSorbo lives in NYC). “It was done in a healthy way. We built a friendship and got to know each other first, and it all happened naturally,” he added to the outlet. “You see the foundation of our relationship start to form on the show.”

Since getting together, it seemed like their relationship was on track. In December 2023, the couple told Elite Daily that they had thought about eloping when they were in Las Vegas for BravoCon in November 2023. “I said, ‘Let’s go do it in a chapel,’” DeSorbo said. “Craig chickened out, though.” He responded, “I’m not going to get married in Vegas. I want something more real than that.”

One year later, the couple has officially called it quits. But it seems like they both have different ideas on how exactly they ended up here. Here’s everything that DeSorbo and Conover have said about their split.

Paige Announced Their Breakup On Giggly Squad

On Dec. 30, 2024, DeSorbo shared the update with her Giggly Squad listeners. “What I did want to say is that Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” she said in the episode. “And I know I said I would never cry on the internet, but like it's OK if I cry on the pod. I feel like that's OK.”

She kept the announcement positive and made it clear that she had nothing but good things to say about her ex. “It's weird, obviously it's weird... I wasn't expecting this, obviously, when we first started dating, like you don't think, 'Oh, what's going to happen? Will we get married, will we not?’” she said. “You just kind of are in this relationship, and as you get older — I mean I started dating Craig when I was 29 and I'm 32 now. And your thirties, for women, really are very transformative, and you change a lot and you grow a lot, and him as well.”

DeSorbo added, “Not to sound traditional and old-fashioned, but this is not a situation where I have a 50-part series of like, 'Who the f*ck was I dating?' Like, could not be more opposite.”

Paige Thought They Would “Remain Friends”

DeSorbo also sounded hopeful that they would eventually be “friends” post-breakup. “I love him. I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything, it wasn't like a bad thing. I think we both were being mature and just saying what we want and what we didn't want,” she said on the Dec. 30 episode. “And I think that's extremely powerful to be able to voice how you're feeling in real-time and what you want for your future.”

She added in some more compliments for her ex. “I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan of him, and want the best for him. And he truly will get the best because he is the best,” she added. “But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction our lives are going in that we didn't foresee or whatever. It's a very sad thing.”

At the time, DeSorbo also made it clear that the breakup wasn’t completely fresh, adding that they both took “a little time” to emotionally process the breakup before sharing it.

Paige Was Spotted With A New Guy

On Jan. 12, DeSorbo posted from the Philadelphia Eagles game on her Instagram Story. A zoomed-in video of her sitting with a mystery man sparked rumors that she was there with Joe D’Amelio. (Per his Instagram bio, D’Amelio is a senior vice president of football marketing at Klutch Sports Group.)

After a Bravo fan account, @bravobygays, posted about the drama, DeSorbo weighed in. The meme shared a photo of DeSorbo with the caption, “Paige watching you all go crazy because she went to a football game with a friend.” DeSorbo commented, “Ima be outside a lot get used to it.”

Paige Addressed Cheating Rumors

Following DeSorbo’s date, speculation started that she may have cheated on Conover. In February, she denied those rumors. “The narrative just took a turn really quickly that l had cheated, that I broke up with him like a week ago, moved on with some new guy,” she said on a Feb. 3 episode of Giggly Squad. “Let me say this here and now, I did not move on with some new guy.”

I never in the three years that l dated my ex-boyfriend, ever physically cheated on him, emotionally cheated on him — can you mentally cheat on him? I don't know, but l didn't.

She made it very clear that any cheating rumors were completely baseless. “I'm saying this here and now, and then I'm never saying it again, OK? I never in the three years that l dated my ex-boyfriend, ever physically cheated on him, emotionally cheated on him — can you mentally cheat on him? I don't know, but l didn't,” she said.

DeSorbo also seemed to take issue with Conover’s silence on the cheating speculation. “Since no one’s sticking up for me on the other side, let me say this here and now, I did not move on with some new guy. I am single. I don’t have a new boyfriend,” she continued. “I did not cheat on my ex-boyfriend.”

She reiterated how the breakup actually went down. “When you're in a relationship, things happen in your relationship. You take inventory of them, you evaluate, and then you decide to go forth with that relationship,” she explained. “And that's what l did. I decided that I didn't want to go forth with that relationship. No one was blindsided, no one was cheated on.”

Paige Shared Their Breakup Timeline

According to DeSorbo, they broke up around Thanksgiving and agreed not to address the breakup right away. She also said that she was fine with Conover pretending to still be together while doing press for Southern Charm. “Christmas came and went. Then, I saw that my ex-boyfriend was on a trip presenting himself as single, and I said 'Here we go, we're ready to announce,’” she recalled during the Feb. 3 episode. “I then texted him and said whilst he was on his trip that I'm going to say something on Giggly Squad, and we can both start moving forward, it's been a month now. My text went unanswered, fine.”

"It was a full month that we were broken up and I didn't say anything. Because, even though we are public, there are certain things that I think should remain private,” DeSorbo added at the time. “So once he was on a trip and being single. that is when I announced that we had our breakup.”

Craig Discussed The Expectation To Deny Cheating Rumors

During a Feb. 6 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Conover weighed in on the breakup — and DeSorbo’s expectation that he should be defending her. “I don’t want to be involved,” he said when Andy Cohen asked him about the cheating rumors. “No, no, I got broken up with. I’m the ex-boyfriend now moving on with my life. I’m not gonna get sucked into the mud with them, like her cast commenting on how I’m grieving and that. I’m sorry I’m not reading Reddit every day and getting on there and defending her. Like, I never said you cheated, so I’m not a part of this.”

ICYMI, Amanda Batula, DeSorbo’s castmate on Summer House, called out Conover a few days earlier. “To not clear up any of the cheating rumors is insanity,” Amanda said during a Feb. 3 appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. “That was still your girlfriend of three years. Like, stand up for her a bit. He’s been silent.”

Conover took issue with the idea that he needed to stand up for his ex, and he claimed that DeSorbo “lied” about the split on her podcast. “Because Paige lied on her podcast and said the breakup was mutual... I didn’t tell her what to say. I got a text and she said, ‘I’m announcing it on my podcast.’ And then she said it was mutual, which it wasn’t,” he told Cohen. (Reminder: DeSorbo never specified the breakup was “mutual,” but she did say, “Craig and I have decided to no longer be together.”)

“We were planning our future together. I had no way of… We never fought. I was moving to New York,” Conover added. “She also talked about our wedding in her mom’s kitchen [over Thanksgiving]. She made me promise we would never break up weekly.”

In the Feb. 6 episode of Southern Charm, Conover discussed his plans for their future together, telling the cast that he planned to propose by the end of the year and had started looking at engagement rings.

Craig Described How The “Whirlwind” Breakup Happened

Conover also clarified the breakup timeline, which happened after they spent Thanksgiving together with DeSorbo’s family. “She called me after Thanksgiving. I was in Toronto about to do a show, and [she] was like, ‘I think we have to break up,’” he recalled on WWHL. “And then we were like, ‘Well, we’ll talk about it.’”

The next week, Conover stayed at DeSorbo’s apartment in New York City though she was not there. “But we were still FaceTiming and she said, ‘I miss you,’ and stuff, but that was when our press tour started,” he said. “I had no reason to think she was serious. I thought she was just having kind of a bad night or breakdown.”

On the Feb. 3 episode of Giggly Squad, DeSorbo mentioned that Conover did not bring up the breakup during his Southern Charm press events, and Conover explained why on WWHL. “When she called and broke up with me, the last thing I was gonna do the next day, when I was being interviewed, [was] be like, ‘By the way, I think Paige broke up with me,’” he said. It wasn’t until one week (and one WWHL appearance) later that they actually had the breakup conversation in person. It seemed like Conover did not think the split was official until then, considering he and DeSorbo were still FaceTiming regularly and saying they missed each other.

Conover told Andy Cohen he didn’t appreciate how people were discussing his breakup, either. “It’s been a whirlwind, but yeah, so I’ve been sitting in it, hearing people be like, ‘Love isn’t enough.’ Guess what? Love is enough, and I hate that I’m being [dragged] into that.” he said. “If two people love each other, you’ll make it work. And for all the long-distance people watching, we didn’t want different things. She just wanted other people, and that’s fine. Like, she didn’t want those things with me anymore and I’m not mad at her for that, but I don’t like this ‘love isn’t enough’ thing, because you’ll make it work.”

Conover also addressed DeSorbo’s comments about him acting “single” on a trip, prompting her to share the breakup. “The only thing I did in Aspen ... is talk about my breakup because I couldn’t believe it was happening,” he said.

Craig Added That They Had A Strong Relationship

Still, he wanted to make it clear that their relationship was not unhealthy. “I don’t think Paige was [mean to me],” Conover told Cohen in response to Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul saying the opposite.

He added that they had an “awesome relationship” and that DeSorbo was a “supportive” partner, even if people thought she was “mean” to him on camera. “You get to see a small amount [on television]… in private, we were a very cute couple,” he added.