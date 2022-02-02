Kristin Cavallari denied the Craig Conover hookup rumors.

Apparently, Kristin Cavallari and Craig Conover have very different memories of what went down between the two of them. Rumors of the two of them (plus Austen Kroll) surfaced in 2020. Almost a year later, Cavallari denied the love triangle speculation, and the rumors eventually died down... until a Jan. 31 episode of Summer House. During the episode, Conover told his current love interest, Paige Desorbo, that the speculation was true. But that’s not all. Now, Cavallari is denying the Conover hookup rumors once more.

Ahem, so what is the truth? TBH, it seems pretty complicated. Back in Dec. 2020, Kroll addressed the love triangle rumors by pointing back to Cavallari and Conover. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kroll claimed, “Honestly, she slid into Craig’s DMs and was like, ‘I’m coming into town.’ So we all went to dinner and we all just kind of hit it off.” But one DM (obviously) does not a hookup make.

Still, Cavallari’s story has stayed consistent, no matter what way the rumor mill turns. Back in July 2021, she took to Instagram and said of Conover and Kroll, “I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

During the Summer House episode, however, Conover admitted to Desorbo, “I’ve hooked up with [Cavallari] before.” But it seems like he may have gotten his stories mixed up? Speaking to Us Weekly, a source claimed that Conover and Cavallari have zero romantic history and insinuated that the Southern Charm star was lying.

“He’s making it up — it’s not true,” an insider told the outlet. “They never hooked up.” (Awkward.)

TBH, it seems like there’s no way to know exactly what happened here, but fingers crossed that the next couple of episodes of Summer House help clarify things. Is it too much to hope for a Cavallari cameo?