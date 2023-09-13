Apparently, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t together... yet, at least. On Sept. 12, The Messenger reported that the two were “hanging out,” two months after Kelce made his crush on the “Karma” singer public. (ICYMI, Kelce discussed Swift on his podcast in July, explaining how wanted to meet her at the Eras Tour in Kansas City.) On Sept. 13, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the duo are not officially dating.

“Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her,” an insider told ET. “He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.” He hasn’t been shy about his soft spot for Swift, either. In a July episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce recalled how he lost his chance with Swift during her tour. “I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained. "So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." That bracelet had his number on it. He added, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Based on The Messenger report, however, it sounds like that missed meet-cute was only the beginning of their story. "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," a source claimed to the outlet. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Fans on TikTok immediately started digging more into these rumors, uncovering a few videos that have Swiftie-Kelce shippers convinced something’s going on. On Sept. 1, another episode of Kelce’s podcast mentioned Swift — though this time, he played it coy. “We’re not gonna bring up Taylor Swift in this episode,” Kelce said, after his brother jokingly asked what the singer thought of the Chiefs player’s new mustache. Then, on Sept. 6, Kelce wore a John Mayer t-shirt to record the podcast... could he potentially be shading Swift’s ex?

Then again, it sounds like the duo is keeping things casual for now, if they really are seeing each other at all. As one fan on Twitter jokingly pointed out, it was Swift who once sang, “But in your life you’ll do things / Greater than dating the boy on the football team.”