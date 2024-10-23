Travis Kelce is a self-proclaimed 1989 stan. The Chiefs player hasn’t been shy about naming it as his favorite Taylor Swift album — and now he has the vocals to prove it. During an Oct. 23 episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis started singing Swift’s “Bad Blood” in the middle of talking to his brother, Jason Kelce.

Jason was discussing the Eagles vs. Giants game, which involved Saquon Barkley returning to MetLife Stadium to play against his former team. “There’s obviously bad blood there,” Jason said, discussing the tension between Giants fans and Barkley.

Travis then started singing, “Now we’ve got bad blood.” (Jason did not notice and continued to discuss the game.)

That wasn’t the only Swift reference during the New Heights episode. Jason also recalled his experience going to the Eras Tour in Miami on Oct. 18. Jason was joined by his wife Kylie Kelce and his daughters Wyatt and Elliott. Plus, it was Donna Kelce’s first Eras Tour show.

“Well I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there,” Travis said about the concert. “I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage, that had been to a few shows overseas, and they were saying the same thing that you're saying. The Miami stadium was just on another level.”

Jason continued, “Dude it was incredible. Everyone had a good time." Travis responded, "Man, I wish I was there.”

Jason also addressed a rumor that he fell asleep during Swift’s show. ICYMI, after former Eagles player Beau Allen posted a photo of Jason sitting down with his eyes closed, rumors of his sleeping through the concert went viral.

“I’m just sitting here, and I’m just feeling it... I’m tapping my thigh and I’m just in the moment, listening to the song,” Jason explained. “And, then, all of a sudden, I go on Twitter, and I see this f*cking picture. And I’m like, ‘What the f*ck?’ I’m not even sleeping, and I can prove it to you. There’s evidence in this photo that I’m not sleeping.”

The proof? In the photo, Jason’s hand is hovering above his knee. “You can’t sleep with your hand hovering above your knee,” he said.