Fans Think Bad Bunny’s Instagram Post Was Shading Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny seems to have some dating advice for his Instagram followers. In a July 7 photo dump, the musician shared a picture of a baseball cap with a straightforward message: “Stop dating people who don’t get your music.”

Fans think the post was shading Kendall Jenner, whom he has been dating on-and-off since 2023. “The ‘stop dating people who don’t get your music’ seemed targeted 😂❤️ love this,” one fan commented under the post. Another wrote about the baseball cap photo, “That second pic was for Kendall 😂😂.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny first connected back in February 2023, but they called it quits that December. “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

But in May 2024, the duo seemingly got back together. However, their reunion did not last long. Reports of a second split started in September 2024. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “They’re still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating.” According to the insider, the couple was “more serious after their short break.” Still, the source said, “But ultimately didn’t work out long term.”

Then, in January 2025, Bad Bunny released his new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which included some breakup tracks about missing an ex. He has kept the inspiration for these songs under wraps. “I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f*cking clue who they are,” he told Time on Jan. 5. “The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love. But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there.”

That said, Bad Bunny is unlikely to open up about the muse behind his Instagram posts despite fan speculation.