Bad Bunny Clarifies If Kendall Jenner Inspired His New Breakup Album

Bad Bunny is feeling the heartbreak on his newly released album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The musician kicked off 2025 by dropping the 17-track project on Jan. 5, and that timing has raised some eyebrows, considering its just a few months since his breakup with longtime on-and-off girlfriend Kendall Jenner. Given the themes of yearning for a lost love that persist through the record, it’s easy to assume Bad Bunny was inspired by the recent split. And he’s responded to that reading of his work.

The album’s title track in particular sticks out as an ode to a former flame. On “DtMF,” Bad Bunny sings about missing an ex:

Wanting to go back to the last time / To look into your eyes / And tell you the things I didn't get to tell you (You look like my crush, haha) / And to take the pictures I didn't get to takе / (Damn, I swear you look so pretty, let mе take a photo of you) / Ayy, my chest feels bare, I got hit hard / My heart is pounding / Tell me, baby, where are you?

When he was asked about potential references to his relationship with Jenner in the new music, Bad Bunny explained that the meaning behind the songs is more expansive than that. “I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f*cking clue who they are,” he told Time on Jan. 5. “The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love. But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there.”

Bad Bunny and Jenner were first linked in early 2023, although their relationship never seemed too stable. In their year and a half together, the former couple repeatedly broke up and got back together. Their final split came in September 2024, with reports claiming that the two are still friendly, but no longer romantic.