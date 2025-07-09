Orlando Bloom Posts A Lovey-Dovey Pic With Katy Perry After Breakup

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren’t letting their recent breakup announcement keep them from enjoying some quality family time. After it was confirmed that the former couple of 11 years had ended their romance earlier in 2025, Bloom sent a message to anyone doubting their everlasting bond by sharing an adorable pic with Perry and his two kids in a July 9 Instagram carousel.

The photo shows Perry and Bloom smiling on the edge of a boat as they pose with their 4-year-old daughter Daisy Rose and Bloom’s 14-year-old son Flynn. The shot was included in a collection of Bloom’s pics from his recent trip to Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s celeb-filled wedding. The former couple had been spotted going on this yachting excursion a few days earlier, with Bezos and Sanchez joining them for the ride on the Amalfi Coast.

The fun family outing comes shortly after rumors that Perry and Bloom had a big disagreement over his attendance at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding. “Katy feels like they're really her friends more than his, and yet he's the one going to the wedding,” a source told The Daily Mail on June 20. “He's insistent that he goes, which annoys her because he's not particular close to either of them. She feels like it's a 'f*ck you' to her from him.”

While Bloom did attend the glitzy affair solo, this reunion seems to be proof that it’s all smooth sailing for Perry and Bloom in Italy.

The family vacay was possible thanks to a short break in Perry’s touring schedule. She had to miss the big Venetian wedding because her Lifetimes Tour was in Australia throughout late June, but before her concerts pick back up on July 10 in Denver, the pop star used her week of rest to fly to the Italian coast and prove her family is standing strong, despite her breakup from Bloom.

Upon the confirmation of their split in early July, spokespeople for the couple told Entertainment Weekly that the exes are still committed to raising their daughter together: “Representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”