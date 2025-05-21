Katy Perry got playful with a longtime fan during her May 17 concert in Las Vegas. In the middle of the show, Perry began speaking to a fan in the crowd and jokingly warned him to stop DMing her fiancé, Orlando Bloom (even though some people in the audience did not realize she was kidding). Here’s the real story behind the viral video — plus, what the message to Bloom really said.

“Cute grin,” Perry told the fan, “I know why you're here.” She continued, “You've been doing it for months, ever since the residency... You didn't come to see me play. If you keep on DMing my man, I'm going to have you removed. Seriously, get your own life. I’m his wife.”

When the fan tried to hand her a gift (a card with a song request on it), Perry refused it. “I don't want it,” she said. "I'm his. Stay the f*ck away.” The awkward moment led into a crowd cheer, with Perry saying, “I’m his,” and the audience responding, “He’s mine.” It perfectly tee-ed Perry up to intro her collab with Doechii, “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After clips of the interaction went viral, some fans were not sure if the callout was sarcastic or genuine. “She didn’t hold back,” one audience member wrote on TikTok. “I loved watching this in real time.” Another fan commented, “Pls the way I thought she was serious.”

But rest assured, there’s no ~bad blood~ between Perry and the KatyCats. The fan behind the DM explained the backstory of the funny interaction — and yes, he *did* slide into Bloom’s messages before the concert. Kyle, who runs a TikTok fan account dedicated to Perry, shared a screenshot of the message he sent: “Hey babes, can you please tell Katy to sing Ghost?” He captioned another clip of the interaction, “in my homewrecker era.”

On May 19, Kyle did an interview with LADbible to share more details. “This all started because I asked Katy to sing my favorite deep-cut and may have had to call in Orlando for some assistance,” he told the outlet. “Now I have the concert memory of a lifetime.”

Kyle added, “But let’s just hope she forgives me for DMing her man and allows me back at her next show.”