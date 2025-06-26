The Reported Reason Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Broke Up Is So Sad

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s once-blossoming love has reportedly wilted. Claims that the longtime couple were facing issues have been widespread in recent months, and now sources tell Us Weekly that the fiancés are officially exes. “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” an anonymous source told Us Weekly on June 25. “It’s not contentious at the moment.” People has confirmed the breakup news as well.

While the former couple is apparently not on bad terms, the source detailed how the split did not come as a surprise, claiming it was “a long time coming” as Perry and Bloom “have been tense for months.” Allegedly, Perry’s Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off on April 23, was a particular source of strife.

“[They] have been living apart since Katy has been on tour,” Us Weekly’s source said. “Katy has been very busy working, and they are apart often,” a second source added. “That has caused tension.”

Apparently, Bloom had grown tired of waiting to get married after he and Perry had been engaged for six years. “[They] never set a date for the wedding or got around to planning anything and Orlando is ‘over it,’” a source said.

There was another major event that has also been at the center of the split rumors. Perry and Bloom reportedly had a big fight over his decision to attend the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. “Katy feels like they're really her friends more than his, and yet he's the one going to the wedding,” a source told The Daily Mail on June 20. “He's insistent that he goes, which annoys her because he's not particular close to either of them. She feels like it's a 'f*ck you' to her from him.”

After that, TMZ reported that Bloom was excited to make his “debut as a single man” at the glamorous Italian wedding. Sure enough, Bloom arrived in Venice for the nuptials solo on June 26, while Perry was in Australia for her tour.

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016. They briefly broke up for about a year from 2017 to 2018, but came back stronger than ever, getting engaged in 2019 and then welcoming their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.