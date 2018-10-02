Celebrity romances, like regular ones, are pretty unpredictable. Sometimes a couple can date for three weeks before getting engaged (hi, Grandavidson), and other times, a couple will date for years and not have marriage on the brain. And even though celebs have bottomless bank accounts and contact lists full of fellow famous peeps, they too can find it hard to make relationships last, just like us. Don't buy it? Take a look at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline, for instance. The two have been a rumored item for a while now, but they're also a pretty good example of what a rollercoaster relationship looks like. They've been on-again, off-again since 2016, and from their first PDA to their most recent public appearance, this relationship timeline is certainly not short of drama.

For now, it seems as though the couple is on the up-and-up, as they attended the Gala for the Global Ocean back on Sept. 26, and were all smiles and heart eyes for each other. Will they make it work this time? Or will they break up again? Honestly, with these two, there's no way to tell. But one thing's for sure: They've already been through a lot together, and there's no denying the fact that they've got chemistry and a serious love connection.

1 They met in 2016. jameslecesne on Instagram According to Us Weekly, Perry and Bloom first got together at the CAA’s 2016 Golden Globes afterparty in January. And they weren't just flirting slyly at a table, either. A source told Us Weekly that "Katy and Orlando Bloom had a total dance-off — it was the best part of the party. Katy literally dropped to the floor and was waving her booty around, beckoning Orlando."

2 They were going strong a month later. Giphy In February, they went to an Adele concert (where I'm assuming you sit quietly and cry as the ethereal goddess serenades the audience) where Bloom and Perry engaged in some PDA while jamming out, Daily Mail reported. Later that month, the two went on vacation in Hawaii and looked totally happy, according to Entertainment Tonight.

3 They coordinated outfits at the Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2016 Met Gala, Bloom and Perry didn't go as each other's dates, but they did coordinate accessories for the evening. According to Cosmopolitan, the two both wore matching white Tamagotchi as accessories atop their Prada outfits. They may not have gone together, but they still gave a little nod toward their relationship, which was pretty cute.

4 Then, there was drama. May 2016 also came with the couple's first big, public drama. TMZ posted photos of Bloom with Selena Gomez in Las Vegas, alleging that the two were kissing. However, Perry quickly brushed the rumors off, posting the above tweet.

5 Bloom then proved himself to be a solid Instagram boyfriend. In July 2016, Perry performed at the Democratic National Convention and Bloom was a total Instagram boyfriend, filming her doing her thing. It was a seriously sweet moment, and definitely an indication that they were still together.

6 *That* nude photo scandal. orlandobloom on Instagram In August 2016, photos of a naked Bloom paddle boarding in Italy with Perry surfaced on the internet. If there was any doubt that these two were together, it's safe to say these pics put those doubts to rest. In June 2017, after they were broken up, Perry told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that Bloom asked her if she wanted to be naked, to which she said, "Oh, nah." "You know when you're dating someone, sometimes it's exciting to be like, 'Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place?' or what have you," she said, according to People. "And I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!"

7 The two did some good around the holidays. Toward the end of 2016, Perry and Bloom remained on good terms and even took a trip to the Children's Hospital in L.A. to spread some good cheer dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Again, these two really showed no signs of slowing down, did they?

8 Nearly a year after they met, they were going strong. orlandobloom on Instagram According to E! News, Perry reportedly threw Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party in January 2017. She coordinated it all, and even flew his mom in for the event. Everything seemed to be going well, until...

9 Until reps confirmed they were taking "space." Katy Perry on YouTube On Feb. 28, 2017, representatives for both Perry and Bloom released a joint statement to People on the state of their relationship, and it wasn't good. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement read.

10 Months later, they were spotted together again. In August 2017, Bloom and Perry attended an Ed Sheeran concert together, E! News reported.

11 Then they were seen on another vacation. In January 2018, Perry and Bloom were reportedly seen on vacation in the Maldives, according to Cosmopolitan. So, were they back together at this point? It's unclear, but the Maldives seems like a pretty... romantic spot, doesn't it?

12 And later, yet another vacation... without labels. Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In March 2018, about a year after their split, Bloom and Perry were spotted in Prague. A month later, in April, they both met the Pope in Vatican City together. These might seem like couple's trips, but according to People, that didn't necessarily mean they were officially ~official~ again. As a source told the magazine, they were keeping it casual. "In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together," the source told People. "They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it. They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her."