Katy Perry Gave Birth To Her First Child With Orlando Bloom & Her Name Is Adorable

After months of anticipation, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially parents of a baby girl. Perry has teased sonogram pics, baby bump updates, and everything in between, and now she's in full mom-mode. Katy Perry gave birth and the details will fill fans' hearts with joy.

Perry confirmed her pregnancy at the end of her "Never Worn White" music video, which debuted on March 5. Less than a month later, Perry and Bloom announced that they'd be welcoming a baby girl into their family.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the couple announced their baby girl made her way earthside. In a statement shared through UNICEF (both Perry and Bloom are Goodwill Ambassadors for the organization), the couple said, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter." The statement also reveals the baby's adorable name — Daisy Dove Bloom.

Perry and Bloom used the announcement to recognize that newborn lives are at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the shortage of healthcare workers, water, soap, and other necessary items. "We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours," the statement reads. The couple praised UNICEF for helping expectant mothers and families, and asked fans to pledge their support. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival," they said.

The couple also shared a photo of themselves holding Daisy's hand, with Perry's nail painted fittingly with a flower.

In the weeks leading up to baby Bloom's arrival, Perry kept her fans updated with a ton of pictures and quotes about her impending motherhood.

"I don't know what it is to be a mother, although I’ve always felt very motherly to my friends and my fans, but I know I’m about to step into the next level," Perry told American Idol host Ryan Seacrest on Mother's Day. "I even have a bump. She’s kicking, too. She kicks when the performances are good. So just let them be good but not too good because it’s painful!"

Now that Perry and Bloom's baby is officially here, fans are eagerly awaiting more pictures, videos, and info on the little one!