There's a lot of newness in Katy Perry's life right now, and she's giving fans a front row seat to all the details. When Perry released her latest music video for "Never Worn White" on March 5, it was chock full of surprises. Y'all, Katy Perry is pregnant, and she announced it in the sweetest way with her new music video.

I'm not one to shed tears, but Perry really has me over here grabbing the tissues. Perry's new song is all about her fears of commitment, while also excitedly looking to the future. Not only does her new ballad contain some pretty profound lyrics, but Perry looks drop-dead-gorgeous throughout the video.

In the clip, Perry donned a cream-colored gown that resembled a wedding dress, and she looked every bit the part of a blushing bride. But it was at the 3:35 mark that Perry announced her major news, and showed off her growing baby bump for the first time.

After the video premiered on YouTube, Perry took to Instagram live and confirmed her pregnancy to fans, adding that the news has been “the longest secret” she's “ever had to keep.” You can catch the full music video for yourself below.

KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube

During the Instagram live, Perry shared more deets about her pregnancy, and revealed her due date will be sometime this summer. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she told fans. At one point, she excitedly showed off her belly.

She also cracked a few jokes about the pregnancy on Twitter. "Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," she wrote, before adding, "or carry around a big purse lol."

The baby news came from way out of left field, but fans did know Perry has been planning on walking down the aisle with Bloom. The pair announced their engagement on Valentine's Day of 2019, and the singer flaunted her massive floral-shaped diamond on Instagram.

Congrats to Perry on not only her baby news, but for keeping this a secret as long as she did. That's one impressive feat for a star whose dedicated Katy Cats are following her every move.