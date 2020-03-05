It's been a couple of years since Katy Perry dropped new music, after the disappointing response to her Witness album in 2017. But American Idol keeps her in the public eye. And with her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom in the news, Perry's been far from off the radar. But she's been keeping at least one piece of news on the down-low. Perry and Bloom are expecting their first child, which she revealed in her newest video for "Never Worn White." But Katy Perry's "Never Worn White" lyrics aren't just about introducing her child to the world. They're also about her husband-to-be.

Not that the baby isn't a big deal. Perry was relieved the news was out, tweeting: "OMG, so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore." She then added: "Or carry around a big purse." She also revealed the baby is due right around the time her next album will arrive. "Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam-packed summer..."

As for the song itself, fans were looking for a love song for someone to croon at their first dance, Perry has provided. The slow-tempo number is the perfect tune for the June wedding season, and will almost certainly be a staple at weddings this summer when the album drops, if not years to come.

Here's the video:

KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube

Part of the reason the song is so perfect for weddings is that it's not actually about the baby. It's about the father, Orlando Bloom, who Perry has been dating since 2016. (She has been married once before, to Russell Brand.) The song is an open love letter to their relationship and a hope that the marriage will last.

Here are the lyrics:

You love the Hell out of me

And Heaven's where we could be

I've stood on the edge of love

But never took the leap

And you took my armor off

And did it delicately

And I let my guard down

To show you what's underneath

Thank God that you were man enough to come

Answer my mama's prayers

You asked the question, I said, "Yes"

But I'm scared

'Cause I've never worn white

But I wanna get it right

Yeah, I really wanna try with you

No, I've never worn white

But I'm standin' here tonight

'Cause I really wanna say "I do"

See us in sixty years with a full family tree

Give my blood, sweat, and tears to reach our destiny

'Cause love is a minefield, let's take this war, baby

'Cause at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me

Thank God I was woman enough to come

Answer your father's prayers

You asked the question

I could tell you were scared

'Cause I've never worn white

But I wanna get it right

Yeah, I really wanna try with you

No, I've never worn white

But I'm standin' here tonight

'Cause I really wanna say "I do"

Now let's dance with each other

Mixin' all of our colors

It's so easy to surrender

When you finally find forever

No, I've never worn white, no

But I really wanna try with you

Yeah, I've never worn white

But I wanna get it right

'Cause you really wanna say "I do"

'Cause I do