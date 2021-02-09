During a Feb. 8 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Katy Perry admitted Orlando Bloom's stories about raising Flynn were difficult for her to hear. ICYMI: Flynn is Orlando's 10-year-old son, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. As Katy was about to welcome her first child, Daisy, with Orlando, she was a bit hesitant to hear all the details of his first time becoming a father.

But, once her child was born, Katy realized Orlando's past experience was actually an asset. "I have family and support and I've got an incredible fiancé who's done this before," Katy shared. "He has a 10-year-old son. So, as much as I was a little bit like, you know, I don't need to hear all those stories, they actually helped... Like, 'oh! You've had a run at this! You know how to do this!' So, he's been amazing, incredible and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

And Orlando has been there for new baby Daisy since the literal moment she entered the room. "He was," Katy responded when Jimmy asked if Orlando was able to be in the hospital room with her. "He was such a great support. We had like a little boom box and he was there and he was so wonderful and just, like, holding my hand and looking into my eyes."

All in all, Katy seemed to be in an incredibly good place. "It's the best decision I ever made in my entire life," she told Jimmy of her decision to have a baby.

Katy and Orlando announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, via Instagram on Aug. 27, 2020. During her Feb. 8 appearance on his show, Katy told Jimmy how she came up with her daughter's unique name. "Daisy, to me, means... purity," she explained. "And Dove means peace. And Bloom kind of feels like it means joy. So, it's very pure. Peace and joy."

On Jan. 21, Orlando took to Instagram to post a video of Katy's show-stopping inauguration performance alongside this sweet caption, penned with their daughter in mind:

One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love ❤️ One proud partner here with a tear of joy 🇺🇸🎆🙏

So happy for these two and all of the good they've got in their lives right now!