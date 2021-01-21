You in the mood for some tears? I'd highly recommend checking out Orlando Bloom’s Instagram after Katy Perry's inauguration performance. Alongside a video of Perry performing her 2010 hit "Firework" as fireworks lit up the Washington, D.C. sky, Bloom penned a sweet ode to his wife. He wrote in the caption of the Jan. 20 post:

One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love ❤️ One proud partner here with a tear of joy 🇺🇸🎆🙏

Are you crying? Because I've already read this, like, three times and yet here I am I'm crying all over again.

It was just such a sweet sentiment that, of course, echoed some of the statements made by President Biden during his Inaugural address that took place earlier same day. In his speech, President Biden proclaimed that he hopes to create a new American story "of love and of healing" and that he believes "unity is the path forward." Perry's patriotic performance took place just hours after that address as the closing act in a televised event called Celebrating America.

Celebrating America took place in lieu of what, during non-pandemic times, would normally be the inaugural ball. Per CBS, the network behind the event, this is what it was meant to be:

The program will celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers.

The event was hosted by America's favorite sweetheart Tom Hanks and included performances by the likes of Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, and Demi Lovato. But Perry's closing performance of "Firework" that included legit fireworks in the background absolutely stuck out as a highlight of the special.

I obviously don't personally know their daughter, Daisy Dove, but I agree with Bloom that it would just be the most special thing in the world to be able to grow up and see your mom taking part in such a special moment in history.

Gah, now I'm crying again.