Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom know how to make a statement. The pair actively documented their journey to parenthood together on social media, and now that the first photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby is here, fans are going absolutely wild. It didn't take long for Perry and Bloom to show off their new bundle of joy, and fans do not blame them.

Perry stunned fans in March when she debuted her baby bump at the end of her "Never Worn White" music video, confirming her pregnancy news. The couple went on to surprise fans once again the following month when they revealed they were expecting a baby girl and shared adorable photos from a gender reveal.

Throughout her pregnancy, Perry kept things real with emotional milestones, as well as hilarious nods to her unborn baby, like the time she joked that the little girl was giving her the middle finger in an ultrasoud picture.

With all the info Perry shared, fans weren't sure what — or when — to expect the first photo of her and Bloom's newborn baby. Luckily, the duo didn't wait long to show off their new family member, and shared the image via UNICEF's Instagram page on Aug. 26. Check out baby Bloom's very first pic below.

If you look closely, you'll notice notice a Daisy painted on Perry's thumb fingernail, a small but sweet nod to her daughter's name. Equally as sweet was the message Perry and her hubby shared with UNICEF after their daughter's arrival.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple told the humanitarian organization. From there, they used their platform to address the global healthcare crisis.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the couple said. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.""

In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival," the pair added.

Not only was baby Daisy Dove born into a philanthropic family, but she's already helping them make a difference in the world.