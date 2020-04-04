After Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, revealed that they’re expecting their first child together in early March, the internet has been buzzing with excitement. Now, about a month later, Katy Perry took to Instagram with a special update on the news. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby sex reveal Instagram post is an adorable mess that you'll want to see.

Perry revealed her pregnancy in a less than subtle way when she dropped her new "Never Worn White" music video on March 5. Shortly after, Perry confirmed the news on Instagram Live, saying, "There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for." The singer also said her pregnancy was "probably the longest secret" she's ever had to keep.

Now, she's revealed her baby's sex. The singer posted a messy photo of Bloom on Instagram on Friday, April 3. The pic shows Bloom, smiling in joy, with a frosting-covered face. And yes, the pink color of the frosting is crucial. Perry captioned the photo, "It's a girl," with some heart emojis and the Geotag "Girls Run The World," announcing that her baby is female.

Bloom looks to have been a supportive daddy figure all the way, especially going off of his reaction to Perry's pregnancy announcement on March 7. He posted a pic of his fiancé on Instagram featuring the growing baby bump, captioning it with a clever pun: "My babies blooming." While this is Perry's first child, Bloom shares his 9-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, so maybe he's already the king of dad jokes.

Perry is clearly super excited, happy to have revealed the news to her fans at long last. After her pregnancy announcement a month ago, Perry joked that she was "so glad" she no longer had to "suck it in" or hide her stomach with a large purse.

Perry's first child is due this summer, but because of the coronavirus outbreak, she and Bloom reportedly have put their wedding on hold. A source close to the couple told People the nuptials were set to take place in Japan. "Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” the source said. "They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

The good news is, Perry still has a lot going on in the summer, with the birth of her baby girl on the horizon and her upcoming album release.