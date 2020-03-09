Much to absolutely nobody's surprise, Orlando Bloom’s reaction to Katy Perry being pregnant is flawlessly adorable. Oh, and it even includes a little "bloom" pun because what's a dad without a good, old-fashioned dad joke? Bloom celebrated his growing family on Instagram on March 8 with a photo of Perry looking radiant as ever in front of a baseball field.

Bloom could have gone with any old generic caption for the post, like "so excited" or "baby on board," but he, instead, decided to go with this absolute gem of a caption: "My babies blooming ❤️" Get it?! Because he's Orlando Bloom!? It's sweet and punny. The perfect caption, as far as I'm concerned.

To be fair, Bloom has already had some practice in the dad joke arena, considering the fact that this will be his second child. While the child will be Perry's first child, Bloom already shares his son 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry shook the world with the news of her pregnancy on March 5 in the music video of her new song, "Never Worn White." The video in question features Perry in a flowing white dress, caressing her visibly pregnant stomach. There are also plenty of shots of her looking extremely Earth-Goddess-like in a long flowing gown and over-the-top hair piece completely made of flowers. The whole thing is extremely extra and I'm extremely here for it.

Perry took to Instagram following the release of the video to confirm the news to her followers. "There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she told her followers during an Instagram Live, per People, also noting that her pregnancy was “probably the longest secret” she's “ever had to keep."

KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube

She also took to Twitter to share her relief that the secret is finally out:

So excited for these two!