20 Tweets About Katy Perry's Pregnancy From Fans Blooming With Excitement

Shortly after getting wind of the joyous news, fans have jumped on Twitter to excitedly tweet about Katy Perry's pregnancy. Perry announced her pregnancy on March 5 in the music video for her new song, "Never Worn White." The video in question features cameos of Perry, dressed in a flowing white dress, caressing her visibly pregnant belly. In case any fans were still skeptical about whether or not she's truly pregnant after having watched the video, Perry also took to social media following its release to confirm the news.

During an Instagram Live, Perry said her pregnancy has been “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep,” per People. People also noted the pop star went on to say that the baby is due some time in the summer when her new album also seems to be dropping. "There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

She also took to Twitter to share a couple of hilarious tweets about her relief that the news is finally out in the open. "omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," she wrote before adding in the next tweet, "or carry around a big purse lol."

Needless to say, fans were amped about the news and they did not hold back when tweeting about it.

This fan is so happy for how far Perry has come.

This fan is pumped for her glow up.

OK, this fan is just making me feel old.

This fan's mom is majorly invested.

This fan is on the same page as Perry.

This fan has no doubt Perry is going to crush it as a mom.

This fan is already dubbing the baby as royalty.

This fan is looking forward to a major year.

This fan truly cannot handle all the exciting news.

This fan was getting some nostalgic vibes.

This fan is so happy Perry's having a baby now that she's ready.

This fan needs time to process.

This fan knows her girl Perry "deserves" this.

This fan has a lot to catch up on.

This fan is feeling real jealous of Orlando Bloom.

Conversely, this fan is feeling real jealous of Perry.

This fan is in tears.

This fan needs some space.