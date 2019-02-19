Orlando Bloom's Quotes About Katy Perry Are A Reminder That Love Truly Can Conquer All

It's with a heavy heart that I accept Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's engagement, as Bloom was my first celebrity crush. In a very bisexual way, kindergarten Caroline didn't know if she wanted to kiss Legolas on the cheek or steal his silky, blonde weave. Soon after, Bloom's role as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean sealed the deal for my taste in rebellious, dark-haired men with good hearts. As an older fan, I now have to support Bloom in his next role: Perry's husband. To be fair, Orlando Bloom's quotes about Katy Perry show that he's aced his audition with flying colors. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, after an almost two-year-long relationship.

Looking at the timeline of Perrybloom (the ship name I prefer over Kabloom), it seems like the only thing in their way was timing. Bloom and Perry were ultra flirty and caught up in the jet-setting romance of it all from the start. Even after their temporary breakup in 2017 — they had been dating for about a year by then — Perry was adamant that the two were on good terms. And nothing Bloom has said was any different! While it may simply look like an on-again, off-again relationship from the outside, it's clear that the Bloom and Perry were ride-or-dies simply trying to make it work.

"We're friends. It's good. We're all grown-ups." Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Come March 2017, however, a rep for Bloom and Perry confirms that they're taking a break. Or in their words, "respectful, loving space" from their relationship. Tour cycles, album promotions, and a hectic acting schedule are cited as the reason for the amicable split. Perry hops on Twitter shortly after to clear the air. Meanwhile, Bloom gives an interview that November to ELLE U.K., saying, "We're friends. It's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate." While Perry didn't have kids during her marriage to Brand, Bloom has a son, Flynn, from his marriage to model Miranda Kerr. By August 2017, Perrybloom are back at it — this time, at an Ed Sheeran concert. As far as getting back with your ex goes, all those making-out-by-the-fireplace, kissing-under-the-stars slow jams by Ed Sheeran will probably do the trick. Perrybloom ring in 2018 with Perry's other "ex," Diplo. And then they're chilling together in Maldives, which is something that exes totally do, right?

"She's a remarkable human being." Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While nothing's confirmed yet, Perry drops a coy hint in April 2018 that she's "spoken for." A few days later, while promoting his play Killer Joe, Bloom tells The Times that Perry is "a remarkable human being." He goes on to say: Completely surprising, because I am not her demographic. I am a little older than her, so I wasn’t someone overly familiar with her artistic endeavors when we met. I wouldn’t have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways. You don’t pick who you fall in love with. And then you come around and there’s all sorts of things that happen in between, right? We see the two attending their first public event together at the Gala for the Global Ocean in September 2018.