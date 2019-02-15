Valentine's Day may be behind us, but that doesn't mean there isn't still an abundance of V-Day love to pour over. Taking stock of all the celebrity posts, celebrations, and big announcements takes time — especially when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get engaged! While Perry and Bloom have been dating for a while, that doesn't make their engagement any less surprising. These two were keeping it on the very low low. But Katy Perry's quotes about Orlando Bloom show that while they kept their romance quiet, they definitely have big feelings for each other.

Perry and Bloom, who first got together in 2016, have had a bit of a rocky relationship — filled with breakups, some public nudity, and even the Pope. (Yes, you read all of that correctly!) Now, they're happily engaged, and as both stars have been married before — Perry to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, and Bloom to Miranda Kerr from 2010-2013 — it's safe to say they're probably taking this next step very seriously.

The 42-year-old actor is certainly smitten with Perry, reportedly telling The Times, "She’s a remarkable human being, actually," according to JustJared.com. And while Perry herself hasn't been too outspoken about her relationship with Bloom, she's definitely gushed about him in her own, special way.

After their breakup in March 2017, their publicists told Us Weekly that "Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time." But a little over a year later, in April 2018 on the American Idol red carpet, Entertainment Tonight asked Perry whether or not she would date a contestant, to which she replied, "No, I’m sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself. And I’m very happy!"

Later, in a July 2018 interview with Vogue, Perry was subtle about her relationship with Bloom, but still made a fairly powerful statement. "Of course, I love my relationship, but that is one part of me, and I don’t want any part of what I do to be diminished," she said. Honestly, that speaks volumes. Perry is happy to be with Bloom, but she also recognizes that her relationship doesn't define her.

While she definitely boasted about Bloom when they were together, Perry also didn't shy away from discussing her ex while they weren't together. Speaking to James Corden in June 2017, Perry was asked if she would rank her famous exes in order of how good they were in bed. After initially denying the question, telling Corden, "They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!" Perry then obliged. She ranked them, from best to worst: John Mayer, Bloom, and then Diplo.

When news of their split first broke, Perry took to Twitter to express that things were fine between her and Bloom. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners!" she wrote.

Perry and Bloom have definitely been through some hard times together, but they're back and better than ever. Perry even has a gorgeous rock on her left ring finger to prove it! Here's hoping their love is like a teenage dream. I can't wait to see them walk down the aisle.