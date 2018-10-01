It's almost eerie how they're both holding the same awkward position yet again, with a similar expression on their faces that kind of, sort of screams "Help!" According to Brown, as in the last picture, their body positioning and facial expressions reveal that neither of them was really comfortable, and they're both on the same page about it. "They're both uncomfortable and would rather not be there," suspects Brown.

Although it totally seems like Bloom and Perry didn't seem super jazzed to be there at that particular time, there's no doubt they were absolutely in-sync. We'll have to wait and see if they're back on for good, but from the looks of it, they presented themselves as part of a unit. And what a beautiful unit they make, am I right?

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!