Training season is over for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner. After more than a year and a half of sharing their relationship through Instagram and red carpet pictures, the “Houdini” singer, 29, shared that she and the Emma actor, 35, are engaged.

The two first made their love story public in January 2024 when Lipa supported Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of his Apple TV+ limited series, Masters of Air. Since then, the couple has traveled the world together, from romantic evenings in Paris, electric nights out in Tokyo, to the MET Gala in New York City — Lipa is never beating the always-traveling allegations.

Contrary to popular belief, Lipa and Turner’s relationship timeline goes further back than their first paparazzi picture in January 2024. When Lipa, British Vogue’s July 2025 cover star, confirmed her engagement, she further told the magazine that they had been in each other’s lives for years before starting up a romance. The couple shared many mutual friends and attended the same parties. Fate finally brought them together, and the rest is history.

From after-parties to their engagement announcement, here’s a comprehensive timeline of their biggest milestones as a couple.

January 10, 2024: The Romance Rumors Start Lipa was spotted at the after-party for the premiere of Turner’s Apple TV+ limited series, Masters of the Air, in Los Angeles, California. Though Lipa didn’t attend the carpet, TMZ released videos of Lipa slow dancing and kissing a mystery man, later revealed to be Turner. TMZ also reported that Lipa was newly single, having supposedly split from ex-boyfriend Romain Gavras the month prior.

February 4, 2024: The New Couple Attends A Grammys After-Party Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even in the early days of their blossoming romance, Lipa and Turner never shied away from making public appearances together. After Lipa secured two nominations and delivered a show-stopping performance at the 2024 Grammys, Turner accompanied his pop-star beau to the after-party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

February 19, 2024: They Held Hands At The BAFTAs After-Party Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images After-parties are clearly this couple’s favorite type of date night. Lipa and Turner attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. BAFTAs after-party, hands interlocked. Lipa and Turner matched in elegant, black ensembles, with Turner guiding Lipa through a sea of paparazzi; a true leading man.

March 26, 2024: They Became Travel Buddies Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images After a Parisian getaway, Lipa and Turner arrived in London with Turner wheeling a sticker-covered suitcase and Lipa holding an Hermes bag. Decked in leather, the couple walked past paparazzi, through St. Pancras station.

April 25, 2024: Post-Gala Date Night Lipa, who was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024, walked the Time100 Gala red carpet solo and did not pose for any photos with Turner. Instead of the pair’s usual after-party date, they opted to keep their celebrations to just the two of them. Lipa and Turner honored the singer’s latest achievement over dinner at Zero Bond in downtown New York City.

July 2, 2024: They Hard-Launched On Instagram Instagram/@dualipa Lipa’s weekend at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, was monumental for the pop star. She headlined the iconic music festival for the first time in her almost decade-long career, and hard-launched her relationship with Turner, sharing an adorable photo of herself and the actor enjoying the festival to Instagram. Previously, Lipa soft-launched Turner in May 2024 by posting a photo of them from behind, sneakily excluding their faces.

August 22, 2024: Dua Celebrates Her Birthday With Callum Lipa, the eternal vacationer, celebrated her 29th trip around the sun by literally taking a trip to Ibiza, Spain. In classic Dua Lipa fashion, she marked her birthday by clubbing, dancing to Flamenco, and lounging by the pool with Turner. Spotted taking a break from the birthday chaos, Lipa and Turner enjoyed a lunch date at an outdoor restaurant, beating the heat by matching in white button-ups and sunglasses.

November 19, 2024: Callum Is Dua’s Ultimate Groupie Instagram/@dualipa Is Turner the most supportive boyfriend... ever? Lipa posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from her Tokyo, Japan stop on her Radical Optimism Tour, featuring Turner sweetly kissing her head as they strolled the streets of Tokyo at night. The actor not only accompanied Lipa in Tokyo; Turner also joined her offstage at her next stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

December 31, 2024: Dua Sparks Engagement Rumors Instagram/@dualipa Lipa paired her dirty martini with a large diamond ring, sneakily flashing it to her millions of Instagram followers in a New Year’s Eve post. Thus began months of speculation that Lipa and Turner were now secretly fiancés.

January 28, 2025: Romantic Dancing Under The Eiffel Tower In a scene straight out of a rom-com, Lipa and Turned danced the night away under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. TMZ captured a video of the couple dancing like no one else was watching, swaying lovingly and sharing a few kisses.

February 1, 2025: Dua Shares A Very Clear Photo Of Her Engagement Ring Instagram/@dualipa In a photo dump showcasing how she spent her first month of 2025, Lipa kicked off the photo carousel with a selfie flashing her engagement ring. The ring, a diamond resting on a gold band, seemingly confirmed suspicions that Lipa and Turner were engaged, but they still hadn’t officially said anything about their relationship taking the next step.

May 2025: Matching At The MET Gala Victoria Jones/Shutterstock For the first time in their relationship, Lipa and Turner walked the MET Gala carpet together. The pair matched in black; Lipa rocked a Chanel dress, while Turner opted for a Louis Vuitton suit. The couple walked the carpet hand-in-hand amid the chaos of fashion’s biggest night of the year. However, their night didn’t end at the gala. Afterwards, Lipa and Turned took a trip downtown for a photoshoot at the iconic New York pizza staple, Prince St. Pizza.