Dua Lipa & Her New French Director BF Both Served In Their Red Carpet Debut

Dua Lipa’s got new rules, and a new man. Rumors had been swirling around the singer possibly dating French director Romain Gavras for several months, but now the sizzling new couple is officially official after they owned the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival together. These photos of Dua Lipa and Gavras’ red carpet debut at Cannes are seriously no joke.

Dua and Gavras confirmed their new relationship by turning the Cannes red carpet into their own personal photo shoot on May 19. The singer and director first sparked dating rumors back in February when they were spotted leaving the BAFTAs after-party together, and then caught holding hands at Paris Fashion Week. However, the two remained silent on what was going on between them... until a little over two months later. The couple confirmed all the rumors were true by posing up a storm on the Cannes red carpet. Several photos from the event show the two caressing one another, as well as sharing cute intimate moments, like exchanging loving glances and giggling happily.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

If the pics weren’t enough to confirm the new relationship, Dua Lipa’s Instagram post recapping the night sure was. “Hier soir à Cannes avec mon cœur,” she wrote under pics of herself and Gavras, which translates to, “Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart.”

The new romance comes a couple years after both of the stars ended high-profile relationships. Dua Lipa ended her two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid at the end of 2021, and then sparked some dating rumors after she was spotted getting cozy with Trevor Noah in 2022, but she quickly shut those down by confirming she was still single. As for Gavras, he previously dated pop star Rita Ora for a year, before they ended things in 2021.

It definitely sounds like this new relationship could become a creative partnership as well. In addition to being a filmmaker, Gavras is also well-known for directing music videos. He’s most famously collaborated with M.I.A. for her “Bad Girls” and “Born Free” videos, as well as directing Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild” video. Could a Dua Lipa music video be his next project?