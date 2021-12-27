Say it ain’t so! Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been giving us couple goals for the past two years, but it looks like they’re hitting pause on their relationship. New reports claim the pair are taking a break, and it’s devastating for fans who have been following their relationship from the start. While it may sound like Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid broke up, it’s a little more nuanced than that, so here’s what’s really going on with them.

"Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," a source told People magazine. "They're figuring things out right now."

The pop star and fashion model struck up a relationship in summer 2019 when they were seen packing on the PDA at the 2019 British Summer Time Music Festival in London. Since then, they’ve seemingly been inseparable, but a source over at The Sun claims their busy schedules has recently put distance between them.

“The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as traveling so much and being apart is proving tough,” a source said, adding that, “their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”

At this time, neither Lipa or Hadid have spoken out about the split.

The breakup came as a surprise for fans, especially because the pair were the picture of happiness in months prior. In August, Hadid called Lipa the “girl of his dreams” in an Instagram post celebrating her birthday. “Love u forever and always,” he wrote.

Earlier that year, Lipa spoke out about the happy dynamic she and Anwar share on a day-to-day basis. "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others," she told Rolling Stone. "[We] wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast, take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals.”

While the couple seemed picture perfect throughout their two-year tenure, only time will tell whether they will reconcile things moving forward.