Are Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Dating? There's Evidence They Hung Out

The latest romance (potentially) brewing in Hollywood is quite unexpected. No, I’m not talking about Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski, but rather Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah. On Sept. 29, The Daily Mail released photos of the two cozied up on a dinner date in New York City, and it seems the two might be an item. (Elite Daily reached out to Lipa and Noah's reps for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

According to The Daily Mail, where you’ll find the photos, Lipa and Noah were spotted grabbing dinner at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican spot in the East Village, on Sept. 28. The publication claimed the duo had “some stellar chemistry,” and were reportedly seen sharing a kiss as they parted ways for the evening.

When it came to keeping their looks casual and low-key, the rumored couple definitely understood the assignment. In the released photos, the “Sweetest Pie” singer can be seen wearing a leather coat, a black plunging bodysuit, and jeans. Meanwhile, Noah sported a green cargo jacket, a black T-shirt and jeans.

An onlooker from the restaurant also told the outlet the two looked quite comfortable together. “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal,” the source said. They also added that after dinner, Lipa and Noah “left together” and shared several hugs on their walk.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, this budding romance does sound promising; however, neither Lipa or Noah have confirmed or denied the dating rumors.

Of course, it wasn’t long until social media buzzed about their new romance, especially since the two haven’t previously hinted at a relationship together. However, their intimate outing does come sometime after they both publicly got out of serious relationships.

IYDK, Lipa previously dated model Anwar Hadid, but they split in December 2021. At the time, sources claimed the couple took a break due to their busy schedules. As for Noah, the comedian was previously linked to actor Minka Kelly. People reported the former couple began dating in 2020, but decided to pause their relationship in May of this year.

Lipa and Noah’s rumored pairing also comes shortly after Noah announced he’s moving on from The Daily Show after seven years as host. The comedian stepped on as a host of the late-night series following Jon Stewart’s departure in 2015.

He abruptly revealed the bittersweet news on his most recent episode of The Daily Show on Sept. 29.

“I realized after the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way,” Noah told the audience. “I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days.”

He also noted in his moving farewell speech that he’ll keep hosting The Daily Show for “the time being.”

As for Lipa and Noah’s unconfirmed relationship status, they did seem to be levitating and enjoying one another’s presence during their dinner date. Though I would have never predicted the two being together, I can’t lie — I’m kind of rooting for them to be an item.