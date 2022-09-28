I never could have predicted this budding romance. Rumor has it, Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are dating — or at least, “spending a lot of time together.” According to insiders, this duo started seeing each other in late August, and they’ve reportedly been spotted out together “a couple times.” So is there any truth to the speculation? Here’s what sources have to say.

On Sept. 27, an insider told Us Weekly, “Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends” and “getting to know each other.” Before you get too invested in shipping them, their connection is reportedly “in the very early stages” at the moment. “But they like each other and are excited to see where things go,” the Us source added.

That might sound promising, but it seems like not everyone is so sure of their relationship status. A source told People on Sept. 27 that Pitt and Ratajkowski don’t “appear to be ‘dating’ formally.” The insider added that they “are spending a lot of time together,” but noted that their “friends aren’t sure if it’s serious.” Well, they reportedly only started seeing one another in August, so it makes sense if it’s a little too early for Pitt and Ratajkowski to DTR.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Plus, according to Page Six, Pitt isn’t in a relationship with anyone. Addressing the rumors, a source claimed, “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.” They added that Pitt has “been seen with other people” recently, as well... so there’s that.

Neither Ratajkowski nor Pitt has responded to the romance rumors yet, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll stay quiet. In September, EmRata did address her divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard on TikTok. (ICYMI, after she and Bear-McClard split in July, Ratajkowski duetted a user who joked, “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you, but you like ugly men.”) Maybe another viral video is in order to address the latest rumors?

In the meantime, I’ll be brainstorming better ship names than “Bra-mily,” ‘cause I’m not loving that one.