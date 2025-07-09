Zach Bryan and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia’s relationship ended back in October 2024, but the speculation about their breakup is still ongoing. When Bryan released a new song, “River Washed Hair,” on July 1, some fans thought the track was written about LaPaglia. But Bryan has denied the rumors and shaded LaPaglia in the process.

In the song, Bryan sings about wanting to apologize to an ex: “And I think I might pack a bag in the night / Find me some small town out west / Start over, find closure and just say, ‘I’m sorry’ / To that sweet girl who tore off that dress.”

On July 3, a fan shared that snippet of the song on TikTok, writing, “did someone check on Bri lol.” In the comments, Bryan himself weighed in. “lmfao i said ‘sweet’ this is not about whatever she has going on hahahahahaah,” he wrote under the video, implying that LaPaglia did not fit that description. (He later deleted the comment.)

LaPaglia addressed Bryan’s words in another TikTok comment. “Lmao obviously he doesn’t think I”m sweet I turned down 12 million dollars to share my abuse while rose and Deb signed nda’s [SIC]. Also fyi his songs aren’t about anyone he writes them blackout at 6am,” she alleged under a video about his comment. (Rose and Deb are the names of two of Bryan’s exes.)

After their split in the fall of 2024, LaPaglia alleged that Bryan “emotionally abused” her throughout their one-year relationship. According to her, Bryan offered her a $12 million NDA after their breakup, but she refused the money.

“You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you and sign their experiences away,” LaPaglia said in a November 2024 episode of Barstool’s BFFs podcast. “Sorry, I’m not them. I don’t want your money. I don’t want in two years to buy a f*cking house and think, ‘Oh, this is the money from the dude that literally f*cking destroyed me and broke me for a year.’ F*ck that. F*ck you. I don’t want your money.”

In another TikTok comment, LaPaglia added, “Also his comment just made me feel very excited to share some videos & stories of him this week on bffs ❤️ can’t wait to release the fire pit recording ❤️❤️.”

In that same November 2024 episode of BFFS, she also discussed the firepit incident, but she did not go into too many details. According to her, there was a “recording” of Bryan “screaming at [her] friends, ‘You’re not going to be anything, you’re a f*cking loser.’ Just the most horrible sh*t.” At the time, she said she would not release the video, but Bryan’s recent comment seemingly changed her mind.