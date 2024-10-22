Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia have officially called it quits after one year together. On Oct. 22, Bryan confirmed the breakup on his IG Stories, explaining that he “thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways.”

“Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart,” Bryan wrote on his Instagram, per a screenshot posted to Reddit. “She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her.”

Based on Bryan’s post, it seems like he was the one to call it off officially. “I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things,” he continued. “I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.”

Bryan added, “Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too. With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

Since posting, the country singer has disabled his Instagram account.

Bryan’s confirmation of the split comes after his profile was spotted on Raya, the celebrity dating app. On Reddit, users posted screenshots of the singer’s account. “Zach Bryan on Raya. Did they break up?” one account posted.

Following his post, LaPaglia addressed the breakup directly. “Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk,” she posted on IG Stories. “I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be OK.”

A day earlier, LaPaglia posted a cryptic poem on Oct. 21. “The days will pass and the world will move while you ask it to stop ... Realize things go on, life isn’t cruel,” she wrote.