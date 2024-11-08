Here’s Why Brianna Turned Down An Alleged $12 Million NDA From Zach

Brianna LaPaglia, aka Brianna Chickenfry, opened up about her relationship with Zach Bryan in a vulnerable episode of Barstool’s BFFs Podcast, released Nov. 7. LaPaglia alleged Bryan “emotionally abused” her over the course of their year-long relationship and offered her a $12 million NDA after their breakup in October. While LaPaglia said she debated signing the NDA, she eventually decided against it.

“You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you and sign their experiences away,” LaPaglia said in the episode. “Sorry, I'm not them. I don't want your money. I don't want in two years to buy a f*cking house and think, ‘Oh, this is the money from the dude that literally f*cking destroyed me and broke me for a year.’ F*ck that. F*ck you. I don't want your money.”

She added that she wasn’t necessarily trying to “expose” him by rejecting the NDA. “This isn't like a drama thing for me. This isn't me not signing the NDA or not taking the money because I want to get on here and expose who he is and his secrets and all that,” she added. “I didn't sign the NDA ... because I'm not signing away my experiences and what I went through to protect someone that hurt me.”

LaPaglia said she thought over the decision while sitting in the backyard of the house Bryan had bought for the two of them in Duxbury, Massachusetts. “For what? I’m gonna get all these millions just to have a backyard to sit in and thank Zach for,” she said.

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

After settling on her decision, she ended up texting her BFFs co-hosts, Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, that she wanted to talk about it all on the podcast. They recalled her text: “F*ck the money, we’re going to war.”

According to Portnoy, Bryan’s team was already trying to “squeeze” LaPaglia after finding out about their diss track about Bryan. (Per Portnoy and Richards, LaPaglia played no part in creating that song — all the information they used was found online, so it wouldn’t have broken an NDA anyway.)

Portnoy then sent a text to Bryan’s lawyer, which he read aloud. “Hey, this is Dave Portnoy. I don’t know who the f*ck you think you are dealing with. I've been nice so far. Pay Bri ASAP or I'm coming for Zach's throat,” he wrote in the text. “Bri won't have a say in it anymore. Josh won't have a say. I can pay Bri myself. I've tried to stay out of it but stop F*CKING AROUND. Pay her or shut the f*ck up. I'm losing patience.”

“They try to turn around and say I’m extorting Zach,” Portnoy continued. “It's so insane, like you guys are trying to silence Bri. You're offering her an NDA with all this money, and she's like, at one point, ‘I'm ready to sign. Get me the paperwork.’ You won't do it. You're just dilly dallying, changing the rules, changing the playing field. Now Josh and I are involved. It's either f*cking pay it or it's f*cking game on.”

Portnoy also debuted a gold champagne bottle with Bryan’s name on it — he has a tradition of putting his enemy’s names on these bottles and popping them when they have a downfall.

Instagram: @briannalapaglia

Following the episode, LaPaglia posted on Instagram about her decision to reject the alleged NDA and release the podcast. “I knew I was making the right decision. And I believe not going all out and not telling everything was the right decision too. You get the picture,” LaPaglia wrote. While she disclosed some information about his alleged abuse — including an outburst at her birthday, smashing her cell phone, and starting a fight over her “singing another man’s song under [his] roof” — she didn’t get into everything.

“Your messages have made me sob. I can’t believe how many women and men have experienced the same abuse. You have me, I’ll be a voice you all always,” LaPaglia added. “Morals > 12 million.”

As of publication, Bryan has not publicly addressed these allegations.