Dave Portnoy Shades Zach Bryan After Brianna LaPaglia Breakup

Dave Portnoy is firmly on Team Chickenfry. On Oct. 22, Zach Bryan announced on Instagram that he and Brianna LaPaglia broke up — apparently “blindsid[ing]” LaPaglia. Following his IG statement, she spoke out on Instagram and YouTube, explaining that they only broke up the day before and that she had hoped to heal privately before making it public. Now, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has weighed in on the situation, supporting LaPaglia as his employee and BFFs’ co-host.

After the breakup confirmation, Portnoy made his feelings on the situation known. He wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, “Dedicating this to @BChickenfry” with a link to the lyric video for Taylor Swift’s song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

The song has some choice lyrics, including, “You didn't measure up / In any measure of a man” and “I would've died for your sins / Instead, I just died inside / And you deserve prison, but you won't get time.”

Josh Richards, BFFs’ other co-host, hasn’t commented on the split as of publication.

LaPaglia herself hasn’t spoken too much about the breakup yet, but she did post a few statements of her own. “Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk,” she wrote on IG on Oct. 22. “I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be OK.”

Later that day, LaPaglia posted a YouTube video about the split. “I’m at the point where it’s like how can you give someone everything and love them so unconditionally, like through stuff that you shouldn’t, because you just love them and you see the good in them … How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then be discarded in a few days?” she questioned in the video.

“It’s really, really heartbreaking, and I don’t want to take about details right now,” LaPaglia continued. “Right now, I wanted to heal privately, and I didn’t even know that he was going to post that. We broke up yesterday. So I wasn’t ready to do anything publicly.”

Bryan’s statement hinted at him being the one to initiate the breakup. “I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be,” he wrote in his statement. “With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

New episodes of Portnoy, LaPaglia, and Richards’ BFFs Podcast come out Wednesdays at 8 p.m., so TBD if they’ll discuss it more in this week’s episode.