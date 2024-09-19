Zach Bryan deactivated his account on X, formerly called Twitter, after publicly dissing Taylor Swift. On Sept. 17, Bryan tweeted, “eagles > chiefs; Kanye > Taylor; who’s with me.” For the most part, people were *not* with him. After backlash from Swifties, Bryan went off of X entirely. Then, on Sept. 19, he posted an apologetic explanation on Instagram Stories, saying that he “drunkenly” posted that tweet.

Bryan posted several IG Stories about the situation, using screenshots of Swift’s albums as the background of his notes. “for the record guys I wasn't coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong,” he posted on IG. (Before he deactivated his X account, Bryan explained, “Guys I love Taylor, was as listening to TTPD last night and thank you aimee came on and i drunkenly tweeted that about kanye. If anyone took it serious please know I love both artists a lot and think we’re in a really beautiful time of music.”)

On IG, he continued, “I know there's a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor's music and pray you guys know I'm human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her.”

Bryan continued, “Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I'd say it's best I stay off it. I'm sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down. Love you guys and I'm trying my best!”

Keith Griner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to him, he was “projecting a little” in his tweet. “To be completely honest, it just came off as rude and desensitized to Taylor. I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don't appreciate and love what she has done for music.” He added, “Don't drink and tweet.”

Bryan went on to compliment Swift. “Not saving face here, but Taylor has been a force of nature for as long as we've all been growing up and I admire that.” (Following the drama, fans on X found old tweets of Bryan’s where he seemed to be a bit of a Swiftie himself, even copying an Instagram post of hers in 2022 when he recorded at the same studio she worked at.)

He also gave a little bit of insight into why he spoke out in the first place. “This year has been an awful lot on me in personal ways that no one knows and I've been trying to cope and balance too many things at once,” Bryan wrote. “So l'm going to take a breather from tweeting stupid stuff, finish my tour, and ground myself somehow in the midst of all this. I feel very, very blessed each day.”