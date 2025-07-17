Huda Mustafa is weighing in on the controversial heart rate challenge on Love Island USA Season 7. During the challenge, Huda (dressed in a maid costume) made it her mission to raise the heart rates of the other islanders. But some of her fellow contestants thought she went too far, particularly with Ace Greene. Chelley Bissainthe, who was coupled up with Ace at the time, was not happy about Huda’s performance — and the other girls, especially Olandria Carthen and Cierra Ortega, seemed to agree that she crossed the line.

For some fans, the disagreement seemed disproportionate, especially since Chelley was not exclusive with Ace at the time (and was still actively talking to Huda’s partner, Chris Seeley). It led to some questions about whether there was more to Huda and Ace’s interaction that was edited out. But according to Huda, what actually went down between them was NBD. “You know how in the domination challenge, I went on Jeremiah, and I went from his d*ck to his face and did the licking thing? I basically did that on every single guy,” Huda says, referring to the challenge in Episode 9. “That's what was causing so much controversy.”

She did not target Ace specifically. “There was no favoritism in my eyes. I think I did it to everybody,” she added. “There was a rumor that I was kissing certain islanders more. Mind you, there were people kissing my couple [Chris] a lot more. And did I give a f*ck? No. You see me cheering from the sideline. I'm a good sport.”

In the challenge, Ace’s heart rate was raised the most by Huda, adding to the drama. Afterwards, Chelley spoke to the other women about feeling “disappointed” because there was “not a certain level of respect.” They moved past their drama by the next episode, but after Chelley exited the villa, she explained she felt that Huda broke “girl code.”

But looking back on the situation, Huda maintains that she meant no harm. “In my mind, it's a challenge. I'm not trying to take your man. Whatever his heart rate is, that's not my f*cking business,” she says. “Take that up with him, not me. It's not my fault.”