Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez is hoping to reconnect with fellow Love Island USA contestant Hannah Fields now that he’s out of the villa. The two were coupled up before she was voted off of the reality show in Episode 15. At first, it seemed like Pepe was still harboring feelings for Hannah, especially when he called things off with Casa Amor bombshell Gracyn Blackmore. But after coupling up with Iris Kendall (and making it to the final four by her side), it sounds like he’s no longer holding a candle for Hannah.

Although he’s moved on, Pepe says he was quick to text Hannah once he exited the show and got his phone back. “The second day after getting back, I got her number,” he tells Elite Daily during a July 16 interview. “I texted her to say, ‘Hey, let's see if we can connect and talk.’ We've both been busy, so hopefully it happens today.”

He waited one day to reach out for good reason. “The first day I got back to LA, I didn't even look at my phone. I was just with my dog and my family. I wanted to make sure that they were OK. That was my main concern,” he says.

Pepe is hoping that a conversation with Hannah gives them closure after a “crazy” experience together. “I just want to have that conversation with her and tell her how I felt,” he adds. “I've seen some podcasts that she's done, and I know she understands it.”

He’s also optimistic that they could have a platonic relationship going forward. “I want to say, ‘You know what? I respect you and I want to be friends with you,’” he says.

All in all, it sounds like he is down to reunite with the rest of the Season 7 islanders — even if that means having some difficult conversations. “I want to be friends with everybody from the villa. We went through a crazy experience all together, and we're continuing it now, so let's just be friends. There’s no reason not to be,” he says. “We can go back and forth, and we can hash out some things, as we're respectful with each other and everyone understands that this is a wild experience. No harm, no foul type of play.”