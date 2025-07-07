Fans have noticed this season of Love Island USA is not like the others. There have been changes to the format, dates outside the villa are almost nonexistent, and the Hideaway has been collecting cobwebs for weeks. Along with differences to the actual show structure, many of the islanders themselves have taken a new approach to their time away in Fiji. Instead of logging off and going on a social media break while filming, Season 7 contestants have decided to leave their accounts in the hands of friends and family.

Islanders like Cierra, Nic, Chelley, Pepe, and Huda have had loved ones in control of their Instagrams all season long, while they’ve been disconnected from the outside world and unable to go online. Hannah Fields, who was voted out of the villa in Episode 18, tells Elite Daily she decided to give her social passwords to her BFF for two reasons: Snapchat and “damage control.”

“I gave my best friend my Snapchat because we had a Snapchat streak for way too long, so we could keep that going,” she says. “I also gave her my Instagram so she could cycle out some of the hate, because I’m a sensitive girl.” Hannah admits that she’s gotten a mix of love and negative comments from viewers, and she’s trying to focus on the positives.

Ben Symons/Peacock

Luckily, her bestie did a “good job” at keeping her socials on the lighter side. “I really owe it to her for everything,” she says. “She did a lot of damage control.”

Even though drama is expected on Love Island USA, online harassment got so bad this season that production had to release a statement about it. On June 24, the show’s accounts posted a PSA that read: “We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us. Please just remember they’re real people — so let’s be kind and spread the love.”

Because the contestants are kept so in the dark about what’s going on online, Hannah got anxious about what her comments would look like when she was reunited with her phone. “Everyone doesn’t really expect to get hate,” Hannah admits, “but you never know how you’re being portrayed.”

Having someone in control to field the comments section of your TikTok or IG is a great way to prevent any unnecessary cyberbullying, but as far as growing a following, you don’t always need someone there. Fan-favorite Amaya has managed to get over 1.7 million followers without anyone running her IG account. I guess it helps to be a “sensitive gangster.”