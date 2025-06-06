The Love Island USA Season 7 Villa May Have A 'White Lotus' Connection

A new group of bombshells has entered the villa for Season 7 of Love Island USA. The Peacock series, hosted by Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix, premiered June 3 on the platform, and introduced viewers to a fresh cast of islanders.

Season 7’s crop of hopeful singles may be new to audiences, but fans will recognize the villa where Love Island USA was filmed. According to Moviedelic, production repurposed the vibrant property on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji they built for Season 6, with help from production designer Richard Jensen.

However, the neon-filled Fijian villa that Serena Page, JaNa Craig, and Leah Kateb paraded around last season did get a bit of a makeover for the new batch of islanders. To spice things up, production added a photo booth, speakeasy, and sauna in the colorful home away from home. These new features are in addition to the pre-existing pool, fire pit, deck, and kitchen, where couples can make each other avocado toast and iced coffee in the morning.

This Love Island USA Filming Location Is Very Popular

Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island USA’s oceanfront 50,000 square foot villa in Fiji has plenty of seating options for islanders to get to know each other and dish on drama. There’s also the iconic pool where Rob Rausch hid from cameras last season, the well-lit dressing room for islanders to get ready, and a private Hideaway for coupled-up cast members to take their relationship to the next level.

Even though the cast of Love Island USA doesn’t venture too far from the villa while filming, the Mamanuca Islands are a gorgeous vacation destination for tourists. On a beachy getaway, you and your besties can go snorkeling, diving, and island hopping. You could even rent your own villa to live like you’re on the show — it’s going to cost you, though.

Before finding its current home, Love Island USA filmed at Villa Takali, which is available for a minimum of three nights for around $9,000 to $11,000 in the summer. That’s a bit of a splurge, but the beachfront property sleeps up to 14 people. If you’re able to get a full crew, that cuts your cost down to around $262 per person each night.

Your set-jetting adventure to Fiji can check off filming locations for other shows that have called the islands their home as well, like Survivor and The Bachelorette. The Mamanuca Islands are also a popular theory for where the next season of The White Lotus may take place, because of creator Mike White’s connection to Survivor. This is your sign to be the hot new bombshell booking a trip.